Camp '22: Evaluation process begins for O-Line

Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayorJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady AZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
The buzz on the Dolphins’ most impressive undrafted rookie, and Welker’s key phone call
Braylon Sanders was waiting out the final day of April’s NFL Draft when a familiar name called his cellphone: Dolphins receivers coach Wes Welker.
NFL Appeals Watson Suspension to Seek Tougher Punishment
Click here to read the full article. The NFL announced on Wednesday it has appealed Monday’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games. Retired federal Judge Sue Robinson, serving as a neutral disciplinary officer, rendered the decision. The league does not challenge factual findings. In a statement released on Wednesday, the NFL notes “the factual findings of the Disciplinary Officer are binding and may not be appealed.” However, the league finds the suspension length insufficient. It has contended that Watson should be suspended at least one year plus an indefinite period thereafter. Although the appeal will go to...
Raiders RB Zamir White’s Toughness Standing Out At Camp
After some early concern from Las Vegas Raiders fans, rookie running back Zamir White is now making waves at training camp in Henderson. The former Georgia Bulldog was taken in the fourth round back in April. His selection was initially a surprise given the needs at the offensive and defensive lines. However, the pick made much more sense once you understood new head coach Josh McDaniels’ approach to running back. The team also declined Josh Jacobs’ fifth-year option, leading to further speculation that the team was starting to look for a replacement. However, Jacobs and Kenyan Drake figure to be at the top of the rotation this season. Even so, White will surely see plenty of action in 2022.
Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes, Observations: First Day of Pads Leads to Chippiness
The Arizona Cardinals were back in pads for the first time this summer Tuesday, but with it came a few heated moments. Throughout their morning practice, multiple scrums broke out as players tried to separate opposing players. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins were in a heated back and forth throughout the day and even defensive end J.J. Watt was involved in an altercation.
Jaguars and Raiders players to watch in Thursday's Hall of Fame game
After six long months without football, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the 2022 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio with the Hall of Fame game, which takes place this Thursday, August 4th. The Raiders are honoring legends Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour, and the Jaguars have their first-ever Hall of Fame inductee in Tony Boselli.
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
