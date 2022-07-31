Camp '22: Evaluation process begins for O-Line

After some early concern from Las Vegas Raiders fans, rookie running back Zamir White is now making waves at training camp in Henderson. The former Georgia Bulldog was taken in the fourth round back in April. His selection was initially a surprise given the needs at the offensive and defensive lines. However, the pick made much more sense once you understood new head coach Josh McDaniels’ approach to running back. The team also declined Josh Jacobs’ fifth-year option, leading to further speculation that the team was starting to look for a replacement. However, Jacobs and Kenyan Drake figure to be at the top of the rotation this season. Even so, White will surely see plenty of action in 2022.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO