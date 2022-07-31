ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Austin Davis makes campaign stop in Erie

By Julia Hazel
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S12Dj_0gzkt1Yz00

The democratic candidate for lieutenant governor made a stop in Erie on Sunday.

Josh Shapiro’s running mate Austin Davis stopped in Erie to meet with potential voters at the Erie County Democratic Headquarters on State Street.

The 32-year-old said that this is his fifth stop in Erie so far as part of the campaign. He said that he expects Shapiro to be in town again soon.

Erie Food Tours holds first full food tour since COVID-19 pandemic

“Erie is a critically important region here in the commonwealth. We have been here often and we are going to continue being here to earn the voters of people in Erie County,” said Austin Davis, (D), Candidate for Lt. Governor of PA.

We also spoke with the Erie County Republican chairman who said that Erie County is an important area to win a vote. He looks forward to the republican candidates making another stop in Erie.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Cannons return to downtown Girard following restoration

The cannons in Girard have been restored after several drivers hit and damaged them previously. After several incidents, the cannons have returned to downtown Girard. The mayor of Girard tells us they have considered moving the cannons in order to protect them. However, the mayor said that the community feels like they belong on Main […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Revitalization continues in downtown Erie

The revitalization of downtown Erie continues as major projects undergo construction and now have completion dates. Here’s more on those projects and what they will bring to the community. People in Erie can expect to see renovations and new resources added to State Street in downtown Erie. Downtown Erie is continuing to receive a major […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fraternal Order of Police holding state conference in Erie

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is holding a state conference in Erie this week. More than 400 police officers from across the commonwealth are attending meetings at the Bayfront Convention Center for their bi-annual conference. The FOP has not met in Erie for this conference since the late 1980s. The plan was for Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie community takes part in National Night Out

The annual National Night Out event was held on August 2 in Erie County. This was an effort to bring the community together and bridge the gap between law enforcement and people. One of the main goals of National Night Out is to create a partnership between the police and community and to speak out […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Erie shootout suspect captured in Hermitage raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It was in a Hermitage apartment that law enforcement caught up with Shadarryl Jones. Jones had been wanted for a litany of charges from his alleged involvement in an incident where multiple gunshots were fired at Pennsylvania State Police troopers and an Erie police officer. Police allege that both Shadarryl Jones and Rakeem […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Health Department sees low COVID-19 booster numbers

It’s not just the vaccination numbers that are low in Erie County, it’s also the low booster rates that are playing an issue in Erie County. Here’s more information from the Erie County Health Department. Health officials said that while COVID may not be as lethal anymore, boosters are still important, especially as students return […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Traveling memorial honoring veterans makes stop in Edinboro

A traveling memorial dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans made a stop in Edinboro on Sunday afternoon. A motorcycle escort delivered the “Eyes of Freedom” tribute. This memorial will be on display at the Edinboro/McKean VFW Post 740. It’s a nationally traveling military tribute that features life size portraits of […]
EDINBORO, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
YourErie

Paramedic honored for over 35 years of service

One area paramedic was honored for his decades of service. Jeff Otteni has been a member of the McKean Hose Company and the Central Erie County Paramedic Association for over 35 years. This evening, State Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s office along with Erie County Council presented Otteni with a plaque thanking him for his dedication and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania city, where 25% live in poverty, debates police funding

(The Center Square) - In a city where the median household income is $38,655 and 1-in-4 residents live in poverty, the top-paid police officer in Pennsylvania's fifth-largest city made more than $159,000 in 2021. And it wasn't the chief. The city of Erie, population 94,831 in the 2020 census, is...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Wfxp#Democratic#Erie Food Tours#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
erienewsnow.com

Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week

If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
COCHRANTON, PA
chautauquatoday.com

UPDATE: Fredonia Pub Fire Sparked by Torch Used by Village DPW Employee

Chautauqua County fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire that damaged a bar in downtown Fredonia on Monday. Sheriff Jim Quattrone confirms that the fire at a building that houses Heenan's Irish Pub on East Main Street was due to work being performed by a Village of Fredonia employee. Quattrone, who spoke with WDOE News Tuesday afternoon, said that the village DPW worker was using a torch to burn weeds along the sidewalk...
FREDONIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
YourErie

Erie Catholic School System hires new principal of Blessed Sacrament School

The Erie Catholic School System has announced they have hired Bill Hall as the new principal of Blessed Sacrament School. Previously, Hall served as the Superintendent for the Millcreek School District. “Mr. Hall comes to us with an extensive background in school administration. Mr. Hall brings years of experience, knowledge and faith to the position, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

More pickleball? Erie Pickleball Association calls for more courts

The Erie Pickleball Players Association is looking for funding to create more courts. The local pickleball association wants to create more courts at Baldwin Park. Representatives from the organization say there is room for expansion at Baldwin Park near West 25th Street; they say this is a central location. The association is asking for funding […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Local daycares look to get back on track despite COVID-related issues

Two local daycares are looking to get back on track and operate the way they once did pre-pandemic despite facing various COVID-related issues. Here’s what they are facing and if they are prepared to allow more children into the classrooms. Two daycares in Erie are among other businesses that are being impacted by staffing shortages. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver hits horse in Warren County

A driver unexpectedly hit a horse while driving to work in Warren County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash took place on July 27 along Route 6 in Columbus Township. The driver said that it was dark and foggy when they noticed a horse standing in the westbound lane. By the time the driver […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy