Prolonged heat, high energy bills cause concern; what questions do you have for CPS Energy?

KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications...
tpr.org
Texas Matters: A weatherman takes on climate change
Triple digit temperatures and prolonged drought conditions are taking a toll on crops and livestock across the state. Statewide reports indicate that crop yields for all major Texas crops, including cotton, corn, sorghum and wheat are lower this year compared to last year. Also water supplies for towns and cities...
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor's office.
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
CBS Austin
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
texasstandard.org
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
KVUE
Growing list of Central Texas communities implementing water restrictions
Due to the ongoing drought, multiple Central Texas cities have announced water restrictions. KVUE's Dominique Newland has the latest.
Elderly woman’s problem raises questions over Texas renters’ rights
An 82 year old Taylor woman feels trapped. She can't drive her car, and it's because of damage she says she didn't cause at her rental home.
Yikes! Central Texas Please Be Cautious Of Monkey Pox They Are Real
I spoke with a young lady who wanted to remain anonymous from Central, Texas about monkey box this weekend, and at first, I didn’t want to tell this story because I didn’t want to scare Central Texas. WE HAVE TO TAKE THIS VERY SERIOUSLY. Then I realize if...
KVUE
Crews responding to multiple wildfires across Central Texas
Wildfires are burning across Texas. More than 1,000 acres have been burned across three separate wildfires in Central Texas this week alone.
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come
July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal. This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot. Her mouth was open,” Reyes said. […]
KVUE
Texas This Week: Economist Ray Perryman on if the US is headed for recession
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Central Texas economist Ray Perryman, Ph.D., weighs in on the state of the economy and if the U.S. is headed toward a recession. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas abortion ban to go into effect...
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
More than a dozen wildfires are now burning in Texas
After another blistering weekend, more than a dozen wildfires are burning in Texas today all of them in the eastern two-thirds of the state. The biggest now burning for two weeks is the Somervell County Chalk Mountain Fire
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nearly 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas in 2022
On Friday, Texas saw 17 new wildfires ignite across the state. Saturday, 10 were still considered active. It’s a devastating trend the Texas A&M Forest Service says isn't expected to end any time soon. “The conditions right now are so hot and dry that we just foresee experiencing this...
tpr.org
Lawmakers criticized for gun violence on third anniversary of the mass shooting in El Paso
Wednesday marks the three-year anniversary of the El Paso Walmart massacre where a gunman killed 23 people in what authorities allege was a racially motivated attack. The accused shooter, then 21-years-old, is believed to have driven hundreds of miles from North Texas with a semi-automatic weapon to ward off what he said was an “invasion” of the state by Hispanics. He’s currently facing federal charges of hate crimes resulting in death and dozens of state charges.
