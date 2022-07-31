ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Prolonged heat, high energy bills cause concern; what questions do you have for CPS Energy?

tpr.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tpr.org

tpr.org

Texas Matters: A weatherman takes on climate change

Triple digit temperatures and prolonged drought conditions are taking a toll on crops and livestock across the state. Statewide reports indicate that crop yields for all major Texas crops, including cotton, corn, sorghum and wheat are lower this year compared to last year. Also water supplies for towns and cities...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For August 2022

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. 'It is imperative...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

August Looking Like July With More Triple-Digit Heat to Come

July finished as the third-warmest July on record at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The average high was 102.4 degrees, which is almost seven degrees above normal. This July calendar shows the high temperatures over the past month. Only four days were below 100 degrees. Only two days the high was lower than normal.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nearly 600,000 Acres Have Burned Across Texas in 2022

On Friday, Texas saw 17 new wildfires ignite across the state. Saturday, 10 were still considered active. It’s a devastating trend the Texas A&M Forest Service says isn't expected to end any time soon. “The conditions right now are so hot and dry that we just foresee experiencing this...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Lawmakers criticized for gun violence on third anniversary of the mass shooting in El Paso

Wednesday marks the three-year anniversary of the El Paso Walmart massacre where a gunman killed 23 people in what authorities allege was a racially motivated attack. The accused shooter, then 21-years-old, is believed to have driven hundreds of miles from North Texas with a semi-automatic weapon to ward off what he said was an “invasion” of the state by Hispanics. He’s currently facing federal charges of hate crimes resulting in death and dozens of state charges.
EL PASO, TX

