Michigan's most important players of the 2022 season: No. 7 Ryan Hayes

People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Fall Camp Preview: 'X-factor' players
The Wolverines officially start 2022 fall camp on Wednesday. Here are a handful of players I am putting squarely in the 'X-factor' category heading into camp and subsequently the season:. RB Tavierre Dunlap: Hassan Haskins scored a lot of touchdowns last year. He had some big games yardage-wise as well....
2024 DB Tysen Campbell grew up with Michigan, has Michigan offer
Akron (Ohio) Hoban 2024 defensive back Tysen Campbell holds a Michigan offer, which he received in April, and came back to campus at the end of June. Pass game coordinator defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale initially extended the offer and the weekend visit allowed Campbell to better get to know the coaches and school, although he followed Michigan football heavily growing up.
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell ready to 'dominate' after return from injury
Ronnie Bell played less than half of Michigan's season-opener last fall, but what a performance it was. The stat line shows part of the story: one catch, 76 yards, TD; one punt return, 31 yards. It doesn't show Bell's absurd one-handed catch — called back for offensive pass interference — or the gut punch that was his ACL injury.
Michigan WR Cristian Dixon begins fall camp with hopes to expand role
Michigan football receiver Cristian Dixon’s goal for the 2022 season is straightforward: Get on the field. After a freshman season in which Dixon saw game action only once, the former four-star prospect from Mater Dei (Calif.) High School hopes to contribute more this fall. “The main thing is gonna...
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
Mel Tucker sees recruiting opportunity in adding USC, UCLA to Big Ten
INDIANAPOLIS — The June 30 ground-shaking announcement that the Big Ten had plucked Pac-12 legacy institutions USC and UCLA was immediately followed by a tangled web of questions, from the existential (“Is this the beginning of the end of college football as we know it?”), to the pragmatic (“The tennis team is going to have to travel how far?”) to the self-indulgent (“How soon can I buy tickets for USC at Spartan Stadium?”).
Mel Pearson deemed ‘not credible’ multiple times in Michigan hockey investigation, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson did not provide credible answers repeatedly during a WilmerHale investigation into his program, according to the report obtained by MLive/The Ann Arbor News. Pearson has been under fire since fall 2021 after a complaint was filed against him...
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
HometownLife.com
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Department of Attorney General Secures $350,000 Civil Fine and Full Restoration of Macomb County Forested Wetlands Following Consent Judgment
LANSING – Local real estate developers and related individuals who illegally destroyed natural resources in Macomb County will pay a $350,000 civil fine, among the largest civil fines secured for violations of legislation designed to protect Michigan’s wetlands, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. On Thursday July 28,...
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs, calling them dangerous nuisance
Detroit Police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as some people run onto police impound lot to take them back
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit lawyer was cycling for Make-A-Wish when alleged drunk driver hit, killed him
A West Bloomfield Township father and attorney was killed last weekend when authorities say a drunken driver hit him and four others as they bicycled in a charity ride for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The Oakland Press reports Michael Salhaney, a 57-year-old former Oakland County assistant prosecutor, was killed during a...
thefabricator.com
FANUC America expansion to nearly double Michigan campus
Automation technology supplier FANUC America has announced a West Campus expansion in Auburn Hills, Mich., to nearly 2 million sq. ft. The construction will include a 655,000-sq.-ft. facility to house manufacturing, engineering, and R&D projects. This investment includes the purchase of 67 acres of land, as well as the site...
MetroTimes
The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town
Detroit has a culture all its own and when it comes to its dining scene, there are a few places that really help shape Detroit’s culture. Detroiters know that the city may be most known for coney dogs and Better Made chips, but when it comes to food, the place we call home has so much more to offer.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recover stolen catalytic converters during Eaton County traffic stop
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple catalytic converters were recovered Saturday in an Eaton County traffic stop. According to the Michigan State Police, the vehicle was stopped for speeding and troopers observed the catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Thieves cut converters from the underside of vehicles because they contain three precious...
