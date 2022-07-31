Traffic Update: Lanes reopened following crash on I-110 North near Convention Street exit

Read on www.brproud.com
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Gore Road at Scotland-Zachary Highway. The incident occurred around 7:28 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say all lanes are open on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay, as of 2:15 p.m., Thursday (August 4) afternoon. The left lane was temporarily blocked due to a crash that occurred around 1 p.m. Though the left lane is now open,...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Highland at Airline
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday, August 4 crash on Highland Road at Airline Highway. The incident occurred around 4:53 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. There is no word on the...
brproud.com
Traffic Update: Interstate reopened along I-10 East at Grosse Tete, but congestion remains
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a traffic incident along I-10 East before LA77/Grosse Tete has been cleared. As a result of the incident, this portion of I-10 East was temporarily closed, but as of 4:30 p.m. it has been reopened. Despite this, congestion remains severe. Drivers may...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit & run on Dalrymple Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police are responding to a Thursday (August 4) evening hit and run on Dalrymple Drive near E. State Street and May Street. The incident occurred around 4:21 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. There is no word on whether the crash resulted...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Dyer Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Wednesday (August 3) crash on Dyer Road occurred near the intersection of Charlton Road and Brown Road, officials say. The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident. Officials later confirmed...
brproud.com
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
brproud.com
BR Police: Vehicular pursuit ends in capture of murder suspect, crash with injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) say a Thursday (August 4) vehicular pursuit ended in a crash that left three people injured and led to the capture of a murder suspect. BRPD said they were pursuing a murder suspect tied the Sunday, July 31 shooting that...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting near Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
wbrz.com
Man, 21, killed in overnight shooting off Hollywood Street
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Baton Rouge Police. The department said gunfire was first reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Dutton Avenue, just off Hollywood Street. Police found the victim, 21-year-old Sheldon Gales, dead at the scene. Police have not...
wbrz.com
Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van
BATON ROUGE - One person was arrested after leading a high-speed chase in a stolen van Thursday, marking the second police chase through Baton Rouge within four hours. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a call about a suspicious white van dropping people off on Brookline Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday.
brproud.com
Railroad crossing closure coming to West Baton Rouge Parish
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A railroad crossing in West Baton Rouge Parish is scheduled to be closed for 12 hours in the near future. One week from now, Union Pacific is “closing the railroad crossing at W St. Francis and LA Hwy 1 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.,” according to the Brusly Police Department.
brproud.com
Local home being remodeled burns overnight on Progress Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire around 4 a.m. on Friday, August 5. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Progress Rd. and went to work putting the fire out. The fire was extinguished as firefighters spent...
brproud.com
Vehicle that allegedly destroyed fence at home in Livingston Parish found, police say
KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — Killian police say the alleged hit and run vehicle has been located as of Friday afternoon. Police said an arrest in the case is pending. KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Killian Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle that may have plowed through a fence and left damage in its wake.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Police respond to Essen Lane crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday, July 31 crash on Essen Lane near the intersection of Tunnel Road and United Plaza Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area traffic is experiencing congestion and...
brproud.com
Two hurt in overnight shooting on St. Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on St. Katherine Ave. early Thursday morning. A 69-year-old man and a juvenile female were shot and subsequently taken to the hospital, according to police. The shooting took place a little after midnight...
brproud.com
LSUPD need help identifying alleged vehicle burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify five suspects accused of breaking into multiple vehicles on campus. If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
brproud.com
Suspect accused of vehicle burglaries at Prairieville apartment complex wanted by APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are attempting to identify a male suspect connected to several vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle burglaries took place at the Manchac Lake Apartments in Prairieville. Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO anonymously...
theadvocate.com
27-year-old driver dies after losing control of motorcycle in Lafayette
A 27-year-old Lafayette man died Sunday night after losing control of his motorcycle, police said in a news release. The crash occurred around 7:53 p.m. in the 600 block of South College Road. The motorcyclist was driving when he struck a curb and lost control of the vehicle, police said.
