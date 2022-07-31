Is Megan Fox Close With Future Stepdaughter Casie Colson Baker?

www.nickiswift.com
Related
Megan Fox Explains Why She Felt The Need To Ask Beau Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed As A Baby
Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood. Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.
Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding
Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
EXCLUSIVE: Back on! Jason Momoa and girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez confirm rekindled relationship rumors as they take romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez confirm their rekindled relationship rumors while enjoying a romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu, California on Thursday afternoon. Less than a month after they were reported to have split after months of quietly dating, the 42-year-old Aquaman star and actress, 32, looked cozy as she wrapped her arms around him as they took his motorcycle out for a joy ride through a windy road.
Megan Fox Met Ex Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess’ Baby
Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess danced with her real-life boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, during season 30 of the show. They didn’t come close to winning the mirror ball. That honor went to Daniella Karagach and NBA star Iman Shumpert. But Sharna and the actor were winning in the love department. The couple announced that […] The post Megan Fox Met Ex Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess’ Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Brad Pitt & Daughter Shiloh 'Have An Unbreakable Bond,' Insider Shares, Pair Are 'Cut From The Same Cloth'
Even though Brad Pitt might not have the best relationship with all of his kids, it seems like the actor and daughter Shiloh are two peas in a pod. According to a source, the father-daughter duo "truly have an unbreakable bond," and they have "the same passions." "He prefers it...
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
RELATED PEOPLE
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Perfect Mom Photo of Her and Chris Pratt’s Daughters in New Post
For actor Chris Pratt, the sky’s the limit as he continues to dominate Hollywood. Taking on franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, there doesn’t appear to be any role too big for the celebrity to take on. At one time, rumors circulated that Pratt might take over the Indiana Jones series. But those rumors were just that as Harrison Ford wrapped production of the fifth Indiana Jones film. But beyond the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Pratt is happily married to Katherine Schwarzenegger who recently shared an Instagram post about handling two children under 2.
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos
Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Bonjour! Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Tags Along With Mom, Ben Affleck for Paris Dinner
Bonsoir! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz absolutely slayed in a graphic tee and black high-waisted pants while on a French dinner with their mom, Ben Affleck and his daughters, Seraphina and Violet. The blended family stepped out of a car and walked toward the restaurant Manko on Friday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Reese Witherspoon Marked 'Sweet Hubby’ Jim Toth’s Birthday With a Rare Series of Couple Photos
Click here to read the full article. It’s a big day in Reese Witherspoon’s household as she marked her husband Jim Toth’s 52nd birthday. The talent agent keeps largely out of the spotlight, so it was fun to see new snapshots of the loving couple on her Instagram account. The 46-year-old Oscar winner made a carousel of rare personal photos, including ones that included their nine-year-old son Tennessee James (older siblings Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, are from Witherspoon’s first marriage to Ryan Phillippe). The couple looks so happy together in black sunglasses as they smile broadly at the camera —...
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez Spotted Out Together in London Weeks After Split Speculation
Weeks after sparking split speculation, Jason Momoa and Eiza González were spotted spending time together across the pond. The Aquaman star, 42, and Baby Driver actress, 32, were both seen out and about at two different London venues on Tuesday, July 5, per photos obtained by People. While the pair left separately, they were both inside at the same time.
Every Time Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Made Us Do a Double Take
Got it from her momma! It’s an indisputable fact that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are almost identical. Seriously, the pair has Us doing double takes on the regular. Because whether they’re sharing sweet selfies via Instagram or posing for a photo op on the red carpet, there’s no denying that the duo […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Affleck’s Teen Daughter Left Third-Wheeling on Dad’s Honeymoon
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck (née Lopez) couldn’t keep their hands off each other while honeymooning in Paris, even in front of the kids. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the happy couple kissing passionately as they had dinner at Le Matignon restaurant. Sixteen-year-old Violet, Affleck’s daughter with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was left to helplessly third-wheel next to them. Violet’s 13-year-old sister, Seraphina, has also joined her dad and stepmom on their honeymoon. Bennifer made a late dash to Las Vegas last weekend to finally walk down the aisle after two decades and two separate romances.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
Sofia Vergara’s Beverly Hills Home Is For Sale and More Real Estate News
From high-profile design commissions to exciting listings, there is always something new happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the market. Sofia Vergara selling Beverly Hills home for $19.6M. Hollywood lovebirds Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are flying...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0