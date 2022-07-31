ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Is Megan Fox Close With Future Stepdaughter Casie Colson Baker?

By Manuella Libardi
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Megan Fox Explains Why She Felt The Need To Ask Beau Machine Gun Kelly If He Was Breastfed As A Baby

Musician turned actor and director Machine Gun Kelly and Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox have raised more than a few eyebrows over the course of their very public, very unorthodox relationship. The now engaged couple have been open about their strange interactions, even admitting to drinking each other's blood. Comparably, Fox asking Kelly whether or not he was breastfed as a baby doesn’t seem like a huge deal, but she has revealed the reason why she asks her “future baby daddy” such random and off the wall questions.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Reunite As They Take Son Samuel, 10, To The Pool After J.Lo Wedding

Ben Affleck, 49, got back from his Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, 53, and spent some quality time with his 10-year-old son Samuel. The actor was seen holding hands with his youngest child as they left a local Pacific Palisades pool on July 31, as seen in photos on Daily Mail. Ben’s ex and Samuel’s mom, Jennifer Garner, 50, was also spotted at the pool with a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Back on! Jason Momoa and girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez confirm rekindled relationship rumors as they take romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez confirm their rekindled relationship rumors while enjoying a romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu, California on Thursday afternoon. Less than a month after they were reported to have split after months of quietly dating, the 42-year-old Aquaman star and actress, 32, looked cozy as she wrapped her arms around him as they took his motorcycle out for a joy ride through a windy road.
MALIBU, CA
Reality Tea

Megan Fox Met Ex Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess’ Baby

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess danced with her real-life boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, during season 30 of the show. They didn’t come close to winning the mirror ball. That honor went to Daniella Karagach and NBA star Iman Shumpert. But Sharna and the actor were winning in the love department. The couple announced that […] The post Megan Fox Met Ex Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess’ Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Vanessa Marcil
Outsider.com

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Perfect Mom Photo of Her and Chris Pratt’s Daughters in New Post

For actor Chris Pratt, the sky’s the limit as he continues to dominate Hollywood. Taking on franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, there doesn’t appear to be any role too big for the celebrity to take on. At one time, rumors circulated that Pratt might take over the Indiana Jones series. But those rumors were just that as Harrison Ford wrapped production of the fifth Indiana Jones film. But beyond the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, Pratt is happily married to Katherine Schwarzenegger who recently shared an Instagram post about handling two children under 2.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos

Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Colson Baker#Us Weekly#Ndtv#Access Hollywood#Mgk
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon Marked 'Sweet Hubby’ Jim Toth’s Birthday With a Rare Series of Couple Photos

Click here to read the full article. It’s a big day in Reese Witherspoon’s household as she marked her husband Jim Toth’s 52nd birthday. The talent agent keeps largely out of the spotlight, so it was fun to see new snapshots of the loving couple on her Instagram account. The 46-year-old Oscar winner made a carousel of rare personal photos, including ones that included their nine-year-old son Tennessee James (older siblings Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, are from Witherspoon’s first marriage to Ryan Phillippe). The couple looks so happy together in black sunglasses as they smile broadly at the camera —...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
TheDailyBeast

Ben Affleck’s Teen Daughter Left Third-Wheeling on Dad’s Honeymoon

Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck (née Lopez) couldn’t keep their hands off each other while honeymooning in Paris, even in front of the kids. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the happy couple kissing passionately as they had dinner at Le Matignon restaurant. Sixteen-year-old Violet, Affleck’s daughter with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was left to helplessly third-wheel next to them. Violet’s 13-year-old sister, Seraphina, has also joined her dad and stepmom on their honeymoon. Bennifer made a late dash to Las Vegas last weekend to finally walk down the aisle after two decades and two separate romances.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’

It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy