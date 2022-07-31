ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner says young people should be 'incredibly judicious' about 'shooting up your face' with Botox and filler

By Callie Ahlgrim
 2 days ago
Jennifer Garner attends the 2022 Oscars.

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • Jennifer Garner was asked about her "beauty advice" during a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.
  • The actress said to be "cautious" and "judicious" with injectables like Botox or filler.
  • "Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face," she added.

Actress Jennifer Garner recently offered her best "beauty advice," which included her "cautious" approach to injectables like Botox and fillers .

"My beauty advice is always the same: Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead," she said during an interview with Harper's Bazaar .

"We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn't do you any good," she continued. "You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face."

Garner went on to say that young people should think twice about "injecting anything into your face."

"Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything," she said. "Don't think that you're 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don't need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout."

Garner previously said she's gotten Botox "a few times" during a 2020 interview with Real Simple .

"I don't like it — I don't want a frozen face," she said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 15

GySgt/NCO,USMC Smith
2d ago

hopefully young people listen but I doubt it they are so weak minded and sheepish they'll do anything it takes to get likes and Twitter accounts and anything that's got to do with acceptance of self-esteem is probably the lowest of any generation

Reply
7
Suzanne Schauer
2d ago

Botox does not always stay where it’s injected, it can migrate toward the throat for one and cause swallowing difficulties

Reply(2)
4
