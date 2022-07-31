ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Horry by NWS

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Northern Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Horry; Northern Horry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Horry County through 300 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Allsbrook, or 13 miles northeast of Conway, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Loris, Hickory Grove, Bayboro, Allsbrook, Adrian and Loris Community Hospital. This includes SC Highway 22 between mile markers 6 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Georgetown; Williamsburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Georgetown and south central Williamsburg Counties through 245 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Earle, or 20 miles southeast of Kingstree. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andrews, Trio, Warsaw and Earle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FIRST ALERT: A brand new week and the same summer weather pattern

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dog Days of Summer continue this week with plenty of heat and humidity and just a few pop up storms at times. After starting off the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s, it will turn out to be another hot day as afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, these temperatures will once again push the heat index to 100 to 105 through the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Drying out this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storm chances will be ending later this evening and we’re expecting drier weather on the way. Rain chances will wrap up after sunset, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to stay warm this evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return Sunday, heat builds next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not as widespread as Saturday, a few more storms will be around Sunday. Outside of an isolated morning shower, most spots will remain dry through the first part of Sunday. As temperatures rebound to near 90° during the afternoon, we’ll begin to see some downpours and storms develop. Widespread rain is not expected but a few spots will see rain through sunset Sunday.
Florence police: Missing 58-year-old man found

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found, police said. Police began looking for Robert Cherry, 58, after he disappeared about 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police.
One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night. The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because […]
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk $3.7M renovations near completion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The $3.7 million renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete. Crews installed new and more durable deck boards to replace the original southern yellow pine that was over 10 years old. They also added new rails, stiles, inlaid nautical flags and two new selfie stations.
1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis.   “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
