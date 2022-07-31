Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Horry by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Northern Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Horry; Northern Horry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Horry County through 300 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Allsbrook, or 13 miles northeast of Conway, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Loris, Hickory Grove, Bayboro, Allsbrook, Adrian and Loris Community Hospital. This includes SC Highway 22 between mile markers 6 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Georgetown; Williamsburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Georgetown and south central Williamsburg Counties through 245 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Earle, or 20 miles southeast of Kingstree. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Andrews, Trio, Warsaw and Earle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FIRST ALERT: A brand new week and the same summer weather pattern
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dog Days of Summer continue this week with plenty of heat and humidity and just a few pop up storms at times. After starting off the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s, it will turn out to be another hot day as afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, these temperatures will once again push the heat index to 100 to 105 through the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Drying out this evening
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Storm chances will be ending later this evening and we’re expecting drier weather on the way. Rain chances will wrap up after sunset, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to stay warm this evening with overnight lows in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return Sunday, heat builds next week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not as widespread as Saturday, a few more storms will be around Sunday. Outside of an isolated morning shower, most spots will remain dry through the first part of Sunday. As temperatures rebound to near 90° during the afternoon, we’ll begin to see some downpours and storms develop. Widespread rain is not expected but a few spots will see rain through sunset Sunday.
Florence police: Missing 58-year-old man found
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man who had been missing since Monday morning has been found, police said. Police began looking for Robert Cherry, 58, after he disappeared about 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Cashua Drive, according to police.
Electrical problem causes fire that damages Marion home, official says
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — An electrical problem is believed to have caused a fire Monday morning that damaged a home in the 300 block of Huggins Street in Marion, according to Marion City Fire Chief Jeremy Bass. Bass said upon arrival in under two minutes, crews found a working...
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad unveils new amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad unveiled its new amphibious boat on Tuesday. Getting the new boat has been in the works since 2017. Members of the rescue squad said it’ll help increase deployment to emergency scenes. “It’s got equipment on it, technology that we have never had before […]
One dead in late-night tractor-trailer crash in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW)- A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash late Monday night. The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on I-95 South near mile marker 179. That’s west of Latta. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it slowed down because […]
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk $3.7M renovations near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The $3.7 million renovations on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are almost complete. Crews installed new and more durable deck boards to replace the original southern yellow pine that was over 10 years old. They also added new rails, stiles, inlaid nautical flags and two new selfie stations.
Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approves 85 townhome lots in Grande Dunes area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission approved 85 townhome lots and 10 private streets in the Grande Dunes area, according to Kelly Mezzapelle, senior planner with the City of Myrtle Beach. The lots will be located on Grande Dunes Boulevard between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard. The plan was approved with […]
Crash sends car into pond off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Saturday evening sent a car into a pond off Highway 17 Bypass near Seaboard Street. A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going into the water near Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Evans said everyone appeared to […]
1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach ends after 21-year ride
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mustang Week in Myrtle Beach has officially come to an end after a 21-year ride. The event began in 2001 and attracted people from across the country to the Grand Strand on an annual basis. “We’re the largest Mustang-based event in the country each year,” organizer Brad Worley said. […]
Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
City Of Myrtle Beach, Beach Service, must pay $20.7M in wrongful death drowning lawsuit
A jury has awarded a Maryland family $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of paying attention to safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiff is Maswaet Abel. Maswaet was the fiancé of Zurihun Wolde of...
Grand Strand & Pee Dee neighborhoods, law enforcement host events for National Night Out
WPDE — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events. According to...
One in custody after chase ends in rollover crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant on Gilbert Drive, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person […]
