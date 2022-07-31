Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Horry by NWS

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Dog Days of Summer continue this week with plenty of heat and humidity and just a few pop up storms at times. After starting off the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s, it will turn out to be another hot day as afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s at the beach and middle to upper 90s inland. Combined with high humidity, these temperatures will once again push the heat index to 100 to 105 through the afternoon.

