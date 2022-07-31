Governor Newsom pushes local water authorities to continue urging conservation

The state’s net liability for retiree health and dental benefits is now $95.51 billion, according to a report published today by State Controller Betty T. Yee. The liability represents the present-day cost to provide health and dental benefits to state retirees and their dependents earned as of June 30, 2021 – one of the state’s largest long-term liabilities. A year earlier, the state’s net liability for retiree health care, commonly known as Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB), was $95.19 billion.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO