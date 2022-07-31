Governor Newsom pushes local water authorities to continue urging conservation

www.oc-breeze.com
Lanhee Chen calls for State Controller debates
On August 1, candidate for California State Controller Lanhee Chen sent his opponent, Malia Cohen, a letter calling on her to join him for at least three debates across California between now and Election Day on November 8. The full text of the letter Chen sent to Cohen appears below.
CAGOP: Bonta’s blunders
Surging crime continues to plague California, as anyone who watches the evening news or flips open a newspaper can confirm. So what is California’s top cop, Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta, doing about it? Here’s a look at how things are going:. 2021’s Crime in California Report is...
Controller Yee updates State Retiree Health Care Liability
The state’s net liability for retiree health and dental benefits is now $95.51 billion, according to a report published today by State Controller Betty T. Yee. The liability represents the present-day cost to provide health and dental benefits to state retirees and their dependents earned as of June 30, 2021 – one of the state’s largest long-term liabilities. A year earlier, the state’s net liability for retiree health care, commonly known as Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB), was $95.19 billion.
Calling 811 is pay dirt to ensure safe digging
If you dig into the facts, you’ll find that nearly 40% of the estimated 31 million homeowners planning digging projects across the country this year will do so without first calling 811. You’ll also quickly find that it is not only ill-advised but also a hazardous decision that leads...
