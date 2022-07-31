Lucky guy: Massachusetts man wins second large lottery jackpot

BOSTON — A western Massachusetts man is definitely lucky for life.

Kevin Miller, of Montague, claimed his second large lottery prize in six years in the Massachusetts State Lottery.

According to a news release, Miller won a $25,000 per year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game. Although he won the prize in the Feb. 18 drawing, he did not claim his money until July.

There was probably no rush for Miller to claim his cash.

In 2016, he won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Cadillac Riches” instant ticket game, lottery officials said.

Miller bought both of his winning tickets at the same store -- Food City in Turners Falls, according to lottery officials.

He took a lump-sum payment of $390,000 before taxes, lottery officials said.

Miller claimed his most recent prize July 20 at Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

©2022 Cox Media Group