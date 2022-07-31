ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, TX

Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says

KSAT 12
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksat.com

KHOU

Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were found in a pond in Cass County over the weekend, according to authorities. Agencies were searching for the children who were initially reported missing Friday night. The three children were recovered Saturday morning by divers after clothing was...
CASS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Bodies of 3 missing Texas girls found in private pond, police say

Three sisters who were reported missing from the small North Texas town of Atlanta on Friday, July 29, were found dead in a private pond on Saturday, July 30. The three girls, 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amanda Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver, were discovered just after midnight, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX
KAKE TV

3 missing sisters found dead in Texas pond, sheriff says

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KAKE) - The bodies of three sisters were recovered from an East Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they were reported missing. were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. The Texarkana Gazette reports Cass County...
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Body found floating in Hope pond

The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
HOPE, AR
q973radio.com

Shreveport’s Oldest Missing Person Case Remains Unsolved.

David Yeager was a Senior at C.E. Byrd High School in February of 1971 until he went missing the night of homecoming while making his way to Centenary College of Louisiana from Lola Street in Shreveport Louisiana. His case remains one of Shreveport’s oldest unsolved missing person cases.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Following the discovery of a body found floating in a pond, southwest Arkansas authorities are working to learn more. The body of a middle-aged man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an employee, according to Hope Police Chief J.R. Wilson. That’s near the 2900 block of N. Hazel Street.
HOPE, AR
cenlanow.com

Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The bodies of three young children who had been reported missing in Cass County Friday evening were recovered early Saturday. The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens for Cass County arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and started to search for the children around the property.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Caught on camera: Burglary from Shreveport Carvana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance video from a Fourth of July burglary of a Shreveport Carvana dealership in hopes of identifying suspects. The video captured at the Carvana on Grimmitt Drive shows an unidentified man help himself to an air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water. The man makes multiple trips, sometimes running to load up the stolen items into his SUV.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made

COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Upshur County Man Missing

Upshur County deputies are searching for a Laporte man last seen last week. Thirty-year-old Corey Dean Williams was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said they do consider Williams’ disappearance suspicious.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX

