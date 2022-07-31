Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says

www.ksat.com
Related
Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were found in a pond in Cass County over the weekend, according to authorities. Agencies were searching for the children who were initially reported missing Friday night. The three children were recovered Saturday morning by divers after clothing was...
Houston Chronicle
Bodies of 3 missing Texas girls found in private pond, police say
Three sisters who were reported missing from the small North Texas town of Atlanta on Friday, July 29, were found dead in a private pond on Saturday, July 30. The three girls, 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amanda Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver, were discovered just after midnight, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Where They Lived, Texas Authorities Say
Three young girls — reportedly sisters — were found dead in a pond early Saturday after going missing. Authorities in Texas are now investigating how the lives of Zi’ariel Oliver, 9, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Temari Oliver, 5, were tragically cut short. Investigators in Cass County said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three girls found dead in Cass County pond
hree little girls, missing in northeast Texas, have been found dead in a pond over the weekend. About 10 p.m. Friday night, the three sisters ages 5, 8 and 9 went missing from their family home in Atlanta, Texas
KAKE TV
3 missing sisters found dead in Texas pond, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KAKE) - The bodies of three sisters were recovered from an East Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they were reported missing. were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. The Texarkana Gazette reports Cass County...
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
swark.today
Unidentified body found floating in Hope pond by ARDOT worker early this morning
A white middle-aged male dead body was found early this morning floating in a pond behind the former Marcus Twin Cinema on Highway 29 in Hope by an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker, who phoned in his report at 7:28 a.m. “We do have some indication of who it may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q973radio.com
Shreveport’s Oldest Missing Person Case Remains Unsolved.
David Yeager was a Senior at C.E. Byrd High School in February of 1971 until he went missing the night of homecoming while making his way to Centenary College of Louisiana from Lola Street in Shreveport Louisiana. His case remains one of Shreveport’s oldest unsolved missing person cases.
KLTV
Upshur County authorities searching for missing Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Laporte man last seen in Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said in a press release Sunday that Corey Dean Williams, 30, of Laporte was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. Williams was described as wearing a neon yellow shirt and blue jeans. He has the letter “C” tattooed between his thumb and index finger and the letter “W” between his thumb and index finger on his left hand. He has a large red and green rose tattoo on his right chest.
Bodies of Three Young Texas Sisters Found In Private Pond
Texas Rangers are investigating the death of three young sisters after their bodies were found in a private pond, according to the Texarkana Gazette. A family friend was babysitting Temari Oliver, 5; Amiyah Hughes, 8; and Zi’Ariel Oliver, 9, when they were reported missing around 11 p.m. Friday. According...
KLTV
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bodies of 3 children pulled from Cass County, Texas, pond after they were reported missing as footprints and shoe found
THE bodies of three young children who were reported missing have been pulled from a pond. Police in Cass County Texas told WHNT that three sisters, ages five, eight and nine, were reported missing on Friday evening. The state park's department and Wildlife Game Warden for the county arrived on...
KSLA
Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Following the discovery of a body found floating in a pond, southwest Arkansas authorities are working to learn more. The body of a middle-aged man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an employee, according to Hope Police Chief J.R. Wilson. That’s near the 2900 block of N. Hazel Street.
cenlanow.com
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The bodies of three young children who had been reported missing in Cass County Friday evening were recovered early Saturday. The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens for Cass County arrived on the scene around 9:30 p.m. and started to search for the children around the property.
KTAL
Caught on camera: Burglary from Shreveport Carvana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance video from a Fourth of July burglary of a Shreveport Carvana dealership in hopes of identifying suspects. The video captured at the Carvana on Grimmitt Drive shows an unidentified man help himself to an air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water. The man makes multiple trips, sometimes running to load up the stolen items into his SUV.
KTAL
SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
KTBS
3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made
COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
easttexasradio.com
Upshur County Man Missing
Upshur County deputies are searching for a Laporte man last seen last week. Thirty-year-old Corey Dean Williams was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said they do consider Williams’ disappearance suspicious.
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
Comments / 2