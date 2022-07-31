Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

www.wpsdlocal6.com
Read the Celtics’ statement on Bill Russell’s passing
"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports." The Celtics changed their Twitter photo to a “6” to recognize Bill Russell and released a statement in his honor after the Celtics legend died at age 88 on Sunday. Here’s the message from the...
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
Past & Present Knicks Pay Tribute to Bill Russell
Knicks representatives paid tribute to the late Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.
NBA・
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Could the Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant trade rumor saga finally be coming to an end for the Boston Celtics?
Could the Boston Celtics saga surrounding rumors the team had been in talks with Brooklyn Nets about trading star Celtics wing Jaylen Brown for veteran forward Kevin Durant finally be coming to an end? According to new reporting from Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, the Nets’ front office will meet with Durant this week, though precisely what the purposes of that meeting might be remain unknown.
NBC Sports
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
Best Trade Mavs Can Offer For Celtics’ Jaylen Brown
The Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a successful 2021-22 NBA season. A trip to the Conference Finals qualifies as a victory for an organization built around 23-year-old Luka Doncic. With that said, they could use some help. After all, as prodigiously talented as Doncic is, he’ll always run into teams with a...
Boston Celtics reportedly hiring Craig Luschenat as player development coach
The Boston Celtics are reportedly hiring Craig Luschenat to Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s staff per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss in what is being described as a player development role after Luschenat has put in several seasons on the G League staff of the Maine Celtics dating back to their time as the Maine Red Claws.
Love of the Star: Cowboys receiving core minus James Washington
On today’s edition of Love of the Star, hosts Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus share their thoughts on the second padded practice of Cowboys training camp. Plus, what will the receiving corps look like now that James Washington will miss extended time?
New York Knicks must avoid the Danny Ainge trap in Donovan Mitchell trade talks
It’s hard to get with the masses wanting the New York Knicks’ front office to sell all to get Donovan
