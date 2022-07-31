FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances and below average temps continue

www.kold.com
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps with thunderstorm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through next week. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain just a bit cooler than average well into next week. Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2:00 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Light...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 12:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima; Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1245 PM MST. * At 1205 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elgin, or 20 miles southwest of Benson, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Whetstone, Huachuca City, Sonoita, Elgin and Fort Huachuca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Westbound Interstate 10 reopens at Picacho Peak Monday
A crash that shut down westbound Interstate 10 at Picacho Peak Monday has been cleared. There was no estimated time for the road to reopen.
KOLD-TV
Flooding prompts evacuation of Tucson care home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of a private Tucson care facility had to be taken to an alternate safe place overnight because of flood waters at the home on Sunday, July 31. According to the Rural Metro Fire Department, three engine companies and four ambulances were called out...
KOLD-TV
Panda Express on Sixth Avenue near I-10 damaged by fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Panda Express restaurant in Tucson was damaged by fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2. According to the Tucson Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at 3398 S. Sixth Avenue, near I-10. Firefighters had to cut holes in the restaurant’s roof in...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
Fire shuts down Sixth Avenue Panda Express Tuesday
Tucson Fire crews battled a fire at a Sixth Avenue Panda Express Tuesday. The business will be closed Tuesday and possibly longer.
KOLD-TV
Tucson USD hires 20 new bus drivers, but shortage continues
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The bus driver shortage continues within the Tucson Unified School District. Many families rely on bus transportation for their children to get to and from school. School starts in just two days and the district said it is doing what it can to work...
Flooding forces evacuation at senior care facility
Authorities evacuated 10 patients and two staff members from a flooded senior care facility Sunday. No patients were injured.
KOLD-TV
What to expect at Pima County Vote Centers on Primary Election Day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and if you didn’t vote early, it is your last chance to make sure your voice is heard. Election leaders say it’s very important that you go prepared and ready to vote. In order to receive a ballot, you’re going to need to bring your ID.
point2homes.com
2841 N Columbus Boulevard 42, Tucson, Pima County, AZ, 85712
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Creosote plant heals from the inside out
Monsoon season in Tucson, which lasts from mid-June to late September, is a special time for locals. It provides desert inhabitants with the euphoric sense of biophilia, or innate instinct to connect with the natural world around them. “The theory is that when you’re looking at these beautiful views and...
Two people and a dog rescued from swift water
Northwest Fire responds to a rapid water rescue near Prince. Two people and a dog were rescued by Tucson Fire Department near Prince and I-10 on Friday afternoon.
KOLD-TV
Food truck park, The Pit facing multiple violations with city of Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hot spot to grab a bite is at risk. This week, multiple violations were reported to the city of Tucson at The Pit. When the owners were first told about these violations, they thought they were going to be shut down, but The Pit is still open and that is because they were granted a stay while they work out some of these issues.
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
L.A. Weekly
Adam Boehme Fatally Struck in Bicycle Accident near East 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
17-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies in Two-Vehicle Accident near South Pantano Parkway. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m., near South Pantano Parkway. The crash involved a bicyclist and a 2018 Peterbilt 330. According to police, Boehme was riding his electric bicycle on the eastbound lanes of East 22nd Street when the truck...
KOLD-TV
TUSD facilities team prepping classrooms, fixing HVAC issues for the new school year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, students in southern Arizona’s largest school district are heading back to the classroom. During the summer break, some of Tucson Unified School District’s facilities got some much-needed work. TUSD’s first day is Thursday and officials said there are some changes...
azbigmedia.com
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development
RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
KOLD-TV
Pinal County officials say ballot mishap fix working, ready for primary
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 60,000 voters in Pinal County will be filling out two ballots for the primary. That’s because the county admits it made a mistake, putting either the wrong races or not including some races. It impacts seven cities and towns. “It was kind...
