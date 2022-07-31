5-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured After Falling Out Of Window In Fishtown: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out of a second-story window in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, police say. The incident happened on 5th Street and East Girard Avenue around 5 p.m.

Police responded to a person screaming and say they found the boy lying on the ground bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Police say he was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department and then airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The child is in critical condition with several facial fractures, according to officials.

The incident is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit.

Police tell CBS3, preliminarily, this appears to be a tragic accident.