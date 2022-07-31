Highly Ranked Red Sox Prospect Surging Since Return From Injury

nesn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
Brian Cashman breaks down Yankees' Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade
“(Bader) is a really talented kid, local kid, and it’s hard to get your hands on someone of that caliber – and it takes something to get something,” Cashman said of the deal.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
San Diego Padres pull off trade for 4x All-Star closer Josh Hader
The San Diego Padres have just pulled off a whopper of a trade ahead of the deadline. It may not
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Sox’s roster move hints at Christian Vazquez trade
The Boston Red Sox could very well be sellers at the MLB trade deadline, with a recent move hinting they could trade veteran catcher Christian Vazquez by Tuesday. As Chris Cotillo of Mass Live reported, the Red Sox are having catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez to travel with them to Houston on the taxi squad. That means he’ll be available to play for the team should a trade go down.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino
It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Report: Phillies could target Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. at trade deadline
Even if the Boston Red Sox hold onto shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers past Tuesday night's MLB trade deadline, it wouldn't be shocking if the team dealt a couple other veterans on their roster. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez are two players eligible for...
Yardbarker
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
NBC Sports
Report: What Red Sox are seeking in potential deadline trades
The Boston Red Sox seemingly are trying to walk a fine line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Recent reports suggested the Red Sox are open to trading veterans such as designated hitter J.D. Martinez, catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. But The Athletic's Ken...
NESN
Boston, MA
25K+
Followers
42K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0