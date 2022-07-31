Severe weather, flash flood warnings issued throughout Las Vegas valley

www.8newsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
Fewer chances for thunderstorms today
Plenty of sunshine to start our second day of August, but also a lot of humidity still in the air. The focus of thunderstorms that could bring flooding will shift west and north of Las Vegas today, but there’s still a chance for isolated afternoon and evening storms for the valley and southern Nevada today […]
8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Several vehicles rescued from flooded streets following monsoon rains
PHOTOS: Several vehicles rescued from flooded streets following monsoon rains. PHOTOS: Several vehicles rescued from flooded streets …. Recently demolished lots sit empty, what’s next?. Three Square of Las Vegas in need of donations. Animal Shelter waiving adoption fees as they hit …. Broadway comes to the Smith Center,...
Monsoon by itself has little impact on drought
For July, Las Vegas is already above average in total precipitation. In a drought, this sounds great, but it’s not quite so simple when talking about replenishing our critically draining water basin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
KTAR.com
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
Pahrump roads, Spring Mountain speedway impacted by flood
Sunday's monsoon showers saw Nye County residents hard at work cleaning up Monday, including at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club where they were forced to close 9 miles of racetrack.
Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada
Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
'Historic' wet surge coming north through Nevada
ELKO -- A “historic” surge of monsoon moisture is spreading across the Silver State today, according to the National Weather Service. “To put this moisture into context this is at 200 to 300 percent of normal, placing it comfortably at historic levels,” forecasters said. The greatest threat from flash flooding is across central Nevada and Nye County, where over one inch of rain is expected in places through Tuesday.
news3lv.com
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 09:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 10:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1030 AM PDT. * At 948 AM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Jean, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, trees, or power lines. Patchy blowing dust may reduce visibility on area roadways. * Locations impacted include Primm, Jean and Goodsprings. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 1 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
nypressnews.com
Las Vegas braces for 4th straight night of severe thunderstorms
Las Vegas braced for its fourth straight night of monsoonal wind and rain on Saturday after severe thunderstorms and heavy gusts pummeled the region Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said. Storms consumed casinos, airports and parking lots Thursday night and continued again on Friday night when at least 16,000 people suffered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red flag warning issued for leeward areas of all islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A red flag warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday as weather conditions may cause extreme fire behavior. The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the warning has been posted for leeward areas, most of which are under drought conditions. Dry fuels,...
Thunderstorms continue to move through the Las Vegas valley
Storms continue to move through the Las Vegas valley after three consecutive days of severe storms.
UPDATE: Floods slam Death Valley, Mojave National Preserve — PHOTOS
Death Valley National Park is working through damage caused by flash floods, and sections of Highway 190 were closed through the park for most of the day.
iheart.com
We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!
If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
natureworldnews.com
A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding
After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
8newsnow.com
Where to report damage caused by rain in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Recent rainstorms in the Las Vegas area have caused extensive damage in certain areas, from flooding to uprooted trees, and more. Clark county officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying areas that are in need of attention. Residents can visit the FixIt Clark...
Comments / 1