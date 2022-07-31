ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Rob Spaulding on Restoring Dignity for Families Experiencing Homelessness

buffalonynews.net
 2 days ago
www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 1

FOX59

VIDEO: Technical issues create unique moment at vigil for fallen Elwood officer

ELWOOD, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. During the service for Officer Shahnavaz, who was killed during a traffic stop Sunday, those gathered paid tribute with song. Technical issues prevented the playing of “Amazing Grace” over a speaker. Instead, the community raised their voices […]
ELWOOD, IN
indyschild.com

6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy

Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Hoosier Village sees growth in last seven years, looks to redefine senior living

Since 2015, BHI Senior Living has tripled its retirement community offerings in Indiana, and President/CEO John Dattilo doesn’t expect the growth to slow anytime soon. Besides adding new communities, BHI has made significant improvements to existing communities, including Hoosier Village in Zionsville. “We have grown the Hoosier Village campus...
foodmanufacturing.com

Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility

LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
LEBANON, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Muncie Police: We won’t tolerate ‘senseless acts of violence’

In July, police in or near Muncie responded to seven homicides, nearly all of them involving guns. Now the city’s police department is reassuring residents that violence won’t be tolerated. Deputy Police Chief Chris Deegan appeared in front of the Muncie City Council this week, as the council...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Firefighter injured in huge house fire on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was injured while trying to put out a massive house fire on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out at around 1 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 1500 block of Royal Lake Circle, which is in a neighborhood near Fox Hill and Grandview drives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Fabio Goes Shopping At Lafayette Square

The security alarm sounds at 9:55 a.m. on a sunny Monday in May. The source of the high-pitched squeal is hard to pinpoint as it bounces off the barbed wire–topped walls that protect the lots of several nearby businesses. Most of the dignitaries, reporters, and even police officers gathered on the fresh blacktop in front of the new IMPD Northwest District headquarters between Lafayette Road and West 38th Street seem not to care or even notice. They just raise their voices over the incessant electronic scream.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
GREENWOOD, IN
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis

About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
CARMEL, IN
KISS 106

See Eerie Photos Taken Inside Indiana Catacombs

Did you know that running underneath Indianapolis sits some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

