Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Provides Insight on Supply Chain Issues and How a Multi-Faceted Semi Trailer Strategy Can Help

How Supply Chain Tech Helped 3 Growing Companies
Rising costs highlight the need for deep data-driven insights around sales productivity of merchandise for Bells of Steel, Snow Cosmetics and Snap Supply. How three growing companies are driving profitable sales:. Home gym equipment brand Bells of Steel is using multiple technology tools to better manage its inventory as sales...
How Compliance is Disrupting the Global Supply Chain and What Importers Must Do to Overcome It
The fragility of the global supply chain has been exposed: The one most critical step causing further damage to an already weakened industry? Compliance. Here's what importers must do to regain confidence.
Slingshot Aerospace Acquires Numerica’s Space Division and UK-Based Seradata
AUSTIN, Texas & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Slingshot Aerospace, Inc., a company building space simulation and analytics products to accelerate space sustainability, today announced that the company has acquired Numerica’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) division and UK-based Seradata. Numerica’s SDA division includes the world’s first and only commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) to geosynchronous orbit (GEO) daytime and nighttime optical sensor network for satellite tracking. Seradata brings the company’s industry-leading SpaceTrak satellite and launch database into Slingshot’s portfolio and establishes the company’s footprint in the UK/European market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005304/en/ Slingshot Aerospace has acquired an autonomous global network of proprietary sensors and software comprising more than 150 sensors and 30 telescopes across 20 locations around the globe with advanced data processing capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
Wasabi Technologies Adds to Leadership Team in Japan and Australia to Support the Demand for Hot Cloud Storage Across Asia-Pacific
BOSTON & TOKYO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, has expanded its leadership bench in the Asia Pacific region with the additions of Aki Wakimoto and Andrew Sandes as Country Managers for Japan and Australia respectively. Wakimoto and Sandes will drive customer and partner growth as Wasabi continues its full-scale APAC expansion to meet the demand for high-performance, affordable cloud storage in this digital-first region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005741/en/ Wasabi has undertaken an expansive rollout to support the region with cloud storage that is 1/5th the cost of hyperscalers, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. Businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need it without complex pricing tiers. The executive hires of Wakimoto and Sandes follow the opening of four storage regions - Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, and most recently Singapore - and the appointment of long-time APAC industry veteran Michael King to Vice President, General Manager of APAC in May 2022.
Kaplan Partners with Amazon to Provide Amazon Employees with Comprehensive Career and Student Support Services
Kaplan, the world’s most diversified global education organization, announced today that it is partnering with Amazon to make comprehensive career and academic advisement support services available to the 750,000 hourly Amazon employees in the United States. Kaplan’s partnership supports Amazon’s Career Choice upskilling program, designed to help Amazon employees grow their skills for career success. The Kaplan-provided services will be available to Amazon employees through every step of their higher education journey, from first helping them identify the academic programs that best fit their interests, skills, and long-term goals to general support throughout their higher education experience to networking, resume development, job interview preparation, and online brand building.
Polymath Robotics launches to bring plug-and-play autonomy software to any industrial vehicle
It’s a bold declaration for a startup founder aiming to work with robots — or more accurately, the software that helps turn a tractor, tiller or forklift into an automated vehicle. But Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, who previously founded and led the now shuttered autonomous vehicle startup Starsky Robotics, is trying to make a point.
Trumble, Inc. Announces Mike Prins Has Joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Trumble, Inc. announced Mike Prins has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005115/en/ Mike Prins, CEO of Trumble, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Twins Are the Future, Here Are 5 Ways to Keep Them Secure While Manufacturing Innovation
Digital twins are an electronic version of a real-work entity. They are bound for a 36 percent increase in usage over the next five years. Here are five ways to utilize and secure digital twins while ensuring peak productivity.
