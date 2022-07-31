Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Provides Insight on Supply Chain Issues and How a Multi-Faceted Semi Trailer Strategy Can Help

BOSTON & TOKYO & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, has expanded its leadership bench in the Asia Pacific region with the additions of Aki Wakimoto and Andrew Sandes as Country Managers for Japan and Australia respectively. Wakimoto and Sandes will drive customer and partner growth as Wasabi continues its full-scale APAC expansion to meet the demand for high-performance, affordable cloud storage in this digital-first region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005741/en/ Wasabi has undertaken an expansive rollout to support the region with cloud storage that is 1/5th the cost of hyperscalers, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. Businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need it without complex pricing tiers. The executive hires of Wakimoto and Sandes follow the opening of four storage regions - Tokyo, Osaka, Sydney, and most recently Singapore - and the appointment of long-time APAC industry veteran Michael King to Vice President, General Manager of APAC in May 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO