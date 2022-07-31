Dexter Lumis Crashes Johnny Gargano Stage Show At Starrcast V Because He Loves Doing Indies

www.fightful.com
Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match
Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
Rumor Killer On Brock Lesnar Retiring From WWE
As noted earlier, Brock Lesnar saluting fans with a cowboy hat tip after Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam has led to speculation about The Beast’s future in pro wrestling. Lesnar’s thank you gesture, which he made standing atop the elevated ring he earlier rearranged with a tractor, got many fans wondering if he’s taking time off from the company, or retiring altogether from in-ring competition. There was also a feeling on social media that Vince McMahon’s retirement could lead to The Beast following suit and riding off into the sunset. Lesnar has previously referred to McMahon as a father figure and a person he is forever indebted to. The rumors were also amplified by reports that a ticked-off Lesnar staged a walkout from the company following McMahon’s retirement last month. Lesnar would, however, subsequently return after reportedly agreeing to a deal with WWE management.
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, And More Appear At Ric Flair's Last Match
The stars were out inside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for Ric Flair's final match. Not only did several top names including Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, and more send in videos for Ric Flair's Last Match, several top wrestling stars appeared as part of the Ric Flair's Last Match card.
WATCH: Injured SmackDown Star Is Looking Great In Recovery
He’s getting there. Injuries are one of the few things that can slow down any wrestler no matter how hot they are. Someone can be just fine one day and then be out for months starting on the next, and that can be absolutely devastating for a wrestler’s career. That was the case earlier this year, and now we have a positive update on their long road to recovery.
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
Brock Lesnar Thanks Fans In Viral Video After Epic WWE SummerSlam
The sight of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor at WWE SummerSlam will live on in the minds of wrestling fans for years – possibly decades – to come. But there was a post-match moment that viewers watching on Peacock and WWE Network did not get a glimpse of, but over 48,000 fans at Nissan Stadium paid witness to. As seen below, Lesnar crawled back into the elevated ring, and upon walking to the turnbuckle, he put on his cowboy hat and did a hat tip to thank the lively Nashville crowd.
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
Teal Piper Pays Tribute to Her Father on Anniversary of His Passing
– Ariel Teal Toombs, the daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper, released a video on her YouTube channel today to pay tribute to her father. Roddy Piper passed away seven years ago today at the age of 61. You can see her video speaking about the late, great Roddy Piper below:
Becky Lynch Suffers Separated Shoulder at SummerSlam
You hate to see it. According to a report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live. Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam during her match with Bianca Belair. From the report:. “Becky Lynch took the Jaded (Glam Slam) and landed sideways, she landed on her side. Having separated...
Vince McMahon Reportedly Rejected Idea For Major SummerSlam Angle
The SummerSlam premium live event aired from Nashville on Saturday and Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match Becky Lynch showed respect to Bianca Belair with a handshake and then Bayley made her surprise return, but she didn’t return alone. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared alongside Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.
The Undertaker Talks Ric Flair's Last Match, Bianca Belair Reflects On Becky Lynch Feud | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, July 31, 2022. Ric Flair's final match takes place later tonight. Earlier in the week, The Undertaker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the match, saying that he doesn't want to see it personally but he does wish “The Nature Boy” well and hopes that he gets everything he's looking for out of the match.
Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels
Dexter Lumis became a featured star in NXT in 2021 when he was involved in a love angle with Indi Hartwell. Lumis worked alongside Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae, producing memorable segment and vignettes as their love story unfolded. It all culminated with a wedding between Lumis and Hartwell...
Johnny Gargano On His Storyline With Ciampa: Things Worked Out For Us, We Made The Most Of It
Johnny Gargano says that the theme of his classic storyline with Tommaso Ciampa was things working out for the best. Gargano and Ciampa arrived in WWE NXT together. Initially, they enjoyed plenty of success as the DIY team before they became bitter rivals. They clashed in some unforgettable battles, including the climactic "One Final Beat" match in 2020.
WWE NXT 8/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT for August 2, 2022!. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
