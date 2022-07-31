Police arrest man accused in shooting at Phoenix hotel that left 2 dead

ktar.com
Peoria police seek help identifying suspect who allegedly stole vehicle with tow truck
PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle with a tow truck last week. The alleged theft occurred near Beardsley Road and 91st Avenue on Friday around 3 a.m., the Peoria Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday.
Crazy Video Shows Truck Being Stolen, Towed From Arizona Driveway
The incident was all caught on security cam.
12news.com
Body camera footage released in Phoenix police shooting
Phoenix police released body camera footage on Wednesday from a police shooting in west Phoenix. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.
KTAR.com
Chandler police arrest suspect in shooting that took place outside mall
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple felony charges in relation to a shooting at Chandler Fashion Mall on Monday night, authorities said. Nathaniel Anthony Vensor on Tuesday morning was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault stemming from the shooting, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.
Police: Suspects arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Two suspects are facing several felony charges for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 19-year-old last week in Tempe. Christian Renteria has allegedly confessed to shooting and killing Ki'Marion Woods on the night of July 28. He was taken into custody by Tempe police earlier this week.
Boy located by MCSO deputies reunited with parents
A boy that was found by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies wandering near Laveen has been reunited with his parents.
Two plead guilty in deadly human smuggling-related rollover wreck
Two suspects pleaded guilty in federal court following a deadly rollover involving alleged human smuggling.
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot, killed in north Phoenix in alleged act of self-defense
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an alleged act of self-defense in north Phoenix on Monday night. The shooting happened sometime after 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, which is just north of Bell Road. Officers found a...
AZFamily
Shooting leaves 21-year-old man dead in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Phoenix police say officers responded to a shooting at a home near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 p.m. When officers showed up, they initially believed that De’Shawn Shakir Pete had accidentally shot himself.
AZFamily
Shooter claims self-defense after deadly shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead and another person was detained after a shooting broke out in a north Phoenix neighborhood late Monday night. Officers say it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 17th Avenue and Angela Drive, just north of Bell Road. Authorities arrived and found...
L.A. Weekly
Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]
35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
KTAR.com
Phoenix Police release video of officer fatally shooting man at mental health facility
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday released video of an officer who fatally shot a 22-year-old man armed with a knife at a mental health facility last month. Video (WARNING: Graphic content) shows two officers approach the home near 111th Avenue and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on July 19 and make contact with Matthew Begay.
Man dead after shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road
One person has died after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Monday evening. Police were investigating a scene around a vehicle.
Two men smuggle immigrants resulting in rollover accident and death of a passenger
Matthew Dylan Ramirez and Jesus Madrid-Varela pleaded guilty for transporting undocumented immigrants for money resulting in a rollover accident and the death of a passenger. The post Two men smuggle immigrants resulting in rollover accident and death of a passenger appeared first on KYMA.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
AZFamily
Mother of Gilbert woman shot in her apartment seeking answers, reward being offered
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly two months have passed since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen called Gilbert police after being shot at her apartment. Still, police have not identified a suspect in her case. Her mom, Kim Hansen, lives on a ranch just 3 miles from her daughter’s apartment, where an alleged intruder shot her. She feels the need to be strong for her family despite losing a daughter days before she turned 20. “I just kept thinking, this is not real,” Kim said. “This can’t happen and she’s going to walk through the front door.”
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating shooting at Chandler Mall; no victims located
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say they are investigating a shooting incident at Chandler Fashion Center, also known as Chandler Mall, on Aug. 1. Sierra Thomas, who was at the mall at the time of the incident, described what happened as shoppers ran away. "We're coming down the escalators,...
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
She was taking care of her father at a home in Phoenix.
WLBT
$625,000 bond set for Glendale mom charged in death of 5-month-old daughter
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Glendale woman faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of her 5-month-old daughter. Brittney Brady, 23, made her first appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Forrest County Justice Court. According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a 911 call sent AAA paramedics to...
