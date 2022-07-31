From school uniforms to cat costumes, KCS discusses dress code

www.timesnews.net
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health walks parents through the basics of going back to school
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s back to school for some students with others set to follow in the coming days and weeks and with the return to class comes the return to a routine. While students need to familiarize themselves with new class schedules and bus routes, they also need to remember the basics […]
Johnson City Press
Dress code 101: Kingsport, Sullivan schools re-emphasizing dress codes
BLOUNTVILLE — For the 2022-23 school year, Sullivan County Schools' revamped student dress code prohibits blankets "at any time," allows clothing with rips, holes or tears only if below the mid-thigh and prohibits leashes. The code also bans costumes, form-fitting leotard/spandex/leggings if not covered to mid-thigh, costumes, including tails,...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools start the school year strong
Johnson City Schools students went back to the classroom on Tuesday after a rousing early morning opening ceremony. The ceremony opened with music from the district's new bluegrass band, encouraging words from the Johnson City Board of Education and other administrators, as well as a presentation from motivational speaker JJ Birden.
elizabethton.com
Local teachers back into classroom — as students
Five local teachers went back to school this summer to learn more about teaching science and math to their own students. Barbara Stout, Happy Valley Middle School; Jessica Ward, Cloudland High School; and Nikki Jenkins, Kathi Hill and Sarah Blevins-Putland, all of Valley Forge Elementary, attended the Eastman’s MathElites and ScienceElites programs. There they learned different tactics to teach science and math to children.
Johnson City’s Liberty Bell and Indian Trail schools house 6-8 for first time this school year
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two existing Johnson City schools are transitioning this 2022-2023 school year to become middle schools housing 6th through 8th graders. Before this change, Indian Trail Intermediate School served all Johnson City Schools 5th and 6th graders, while Liberty Bell School taught all 7th and 8th graders. This year, the district […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Board of Education recognizes students and teachers
On Monday night, the Johnson City School Board recognized North Side Elementary, showcased art by students from that school and recognized four different students for their various accomplishments. The Johnson City Board of Education opened their August meeting with a presentation from Dr. Sharon Pickering, who has recently stepped down...
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol Public Library presents author Sam Simon
BRISTOL — The Bristol (Virginia) Public Library will host award-winning author and playwright Sam Simon next week. Simon’s presentation is based on his autobiographical book “The Actual Dance.” The book and the play upon which it is based recall the emotional journey Simon and his wife took while she successfully battled breast cancer.
993thex.com
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City School Board expressed their support of Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Kingsport Times-News
It's tomato time in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — The 16th Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The annual celebration of the juicy red fruit will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, growing advice, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.
Kingsport Times-News
School Director Carpenter said Carter County Schools have safety plan to cover SRO shortage
ELIZABETHTON — Recent comments made by Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford about personnel shortages in his department and the need for salary increases became a topic for discussion in the meeting of the Financial Management Committee of the Carter County Commission. Director Brandon Carpenter of the Carter County School...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA approves aligning beer, wine sales
KINGSPORT — Beer and wine will now be sold at the same time on Sundays, limiting confusion. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night on second reading of an ordinance to allow the change in law.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County students to stage "Lion King Jr." next month
SURGOINSVILLE — Students from all over Hawkins County will participate in a production of the musical “Lion King Jr.” next weekend at Surgoinsville Middle School. Throughout the summer, 40 children have participated in a musical theater summer camp. The group met twice a week for two months.
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
Kingsport Times-News
Coalition receives $22,500 grant and makes big plans for the future
Coalition for Kids, a local nonprofit after-school program, recently received a $22,500 grant from Enterprise Holdings thanks to a recommendation from one of the program’s first “graduates.”. Coalition for Kids was founded 24 years ago with an intention of coming alongside kids in underserved communities and giving them...
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kudos to those funding drug treatment center
Kingsport and Sullivan County are to be commended, along with Carter County, Elizabethton and Erwin, for allocating all of the money they received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility. Hawkins County gave but one-fourth of its share. But it also deserves...
