Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Free Live Stream (7/31/22): How to watch Sunday Night Baseball, channel, live stream, odds

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade
The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
Golf Digest
Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?
As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
Dodgers’ James Outman homered in his first MLB at-bat and his family’s reaction was so sweet
With the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, the NL West leaders were looking to bounce back from a loss the day before. With one man on and no outs, Outman strode out to the plate for his first ever appearance in a MLB game after being called up from the minors over the weekend.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have made a trade.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Highlights: James Outman Hits Home Run In Debut Against Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Outman enjoyed a historic MLB debut to help lead the way in a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. That gave the Dodgers a series win at Coors Field and tied a franchise record with 21 victories during the month. Outman became the eighth player...
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers-Giants Game Selected For MLB On TBS Tuesday Night National Broadcast
The inaugural season of the MLB on TBS Tuesday Night franchise continues on when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Francisco Giants in the second of a four-game series at Oracle Park. The game is a national broadcast on TBS with a crew led by play-by-play man Brian Anderson...
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups and More for August 1
After a 3-1 series win against the Colorado Rockies, the Dodgers travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants for a four-game set. The Boys in Blue are seeking to stay atop the league standings with their 69th win of the season tonight as they send Andrew Heaney to the mound. The 51-51 Giants will be countering with Logan Webb on the bump to take on LA for Game 1 of this NL West showdown.
