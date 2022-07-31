ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting

By Associated Press
3 News Now
 2 days ago
bleedingheartland.com

Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids police on July 30. According to state law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two dead in Dubuque County crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting

Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
MAQUOKETA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight

Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Weekend shootout in Cedar Rapids sends one to the hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man was shot by Cedar Rapids police over the weekend after a traffic stop. The Cedar Rapids Police Department says officers pulled over Brandon Lee Nelson, 23 of Cedar Rapids, for erratic driving just before 4 am Saturday. Nelson is accused of displaying a firearm and exchanging gunfire with two police officers.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales

As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
ELY, IA
KBUR

Man who sold heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque sentenced to prison

Dubuque, IA- A man who arranged heroin and fentanyl distribution in eastern Iowa that led to a near-fatal overdose will spend more than 33 years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 40-year-old Derrick Trawick from Chicago was found guilty by a jury in January of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and fentanyl near a playground.
DUBUQUE, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?

Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship

The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident

INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
OXFORD, IA
Western Iowa Today

DCI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

(Cedar Rapids) On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:52 a.m., Cedar Rapids police officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm, and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids police officers. The driver sustained gunshot injuries and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital. The police officers were not injured.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Missing Clinton child has been found

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old Clinton boy who was reported missing Friday has been located, Clinton County Communications confirmed Saturday morning. Earlier Saturday, Clinton County Communications said in a Facebook post that Joseph Brown was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday and was supposed to be home by 11 p.m.
CLINTON, IA

