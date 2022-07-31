Reds' Brandon Drury Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest from Dodgers, Braves, Mariners

bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Reds trading Tommy Pham is a real slap in the face
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder and slap artist Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox. Tommy Pham, dealer of The Slap Heard ‘Round the World earlier this season, has been traded to the Boston Red Sox. While this move will likely not go down as one of the most impactful deals, it certainly is a slap in the face for a player of Pham’s stature to be dealt.
Yardbarker
Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies
Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade
A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts to LA Trade Rumors
Clayton Kershaw doesn't think the Dodgers have to make a big trade to win it all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braves rumors: Reds trade could give Atlanta another big bat at the deadline
Recent Atlanta Braves rumors have linked them to a Cincinnati Reds player many teams could be after before the trade deadline passes. The trade deadline Atlanta Braves rumors have directed the team toward adding both offense and pitching before Tuesday. The Cincinnati Reds, in full sale mode, could offer the Braves a player that would fit into last year’s model of adding multiple bats to the roster.
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
The Atlanta Braves Are Reportedly Interested In Getting This Player
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB. com, the Atlanta Braves have interest in Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Yankees Have Reportedly Finalized Blockbuster Pitcher Trade
The New York Yankees have reportedly strengthened their pitching heading into the home stretch of the season. Per Bob Nightengale of the USA Today, the Yankees have acquired Athletics star pitcher Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino. In return, the Yankees are giving up left-handers Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: Juan Soto being aggressively pursued by 1 NL powerhouse
Trade talks surrounding Juan Soto appear to be heating up, at least involving one major National League power. The Los Angeles Dodgers have been increasingly aggressive in their pursuit of Soto, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals remain involved and have been viewed as frontrunners.
Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever
The Toronto Blue Jays were in serious need of another top-end reliever ahead of Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline. With just hours to go before it hits, they’ve made a splash. The Jays have acquired right-handers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins in exchange for one of their top prospects, Jordan Groshans. Via […] The post Blue Jays strike gold in trade with Marlins for dominant reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night
The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
Bleacher Report
Trey Mancini Thanks Orioles Medical Staff After Astros Trade: 'They Saved My Life'
Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Braves involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard
The Hot Stove is burning up! Juan Soto was just traded to the Padres, and the Braves made a pair of under-the-radar trades late last night by acquiring Jake Odorizzi from the Astros in exchange for Will Smith and Robbie Grossman from the Tigers. But they might not be done just yet after reports surfaced the Braves were involved in trade talks surrounding Noah Syndergaard.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees
Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
Bleacher Report
NL Exec: Padres 'In Danger of Entering Angels Territory' After Juan Soto Trade
Not everyone is sold on the San Diego Padres' trade for Juan Soto. One National League executive wondered if the Padres are building too much of a top-heavy roster around Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. "San Diego is in danger of entering Angels territory within the next few...
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Yankees Reportedly Trade Joey Gallo to Dodgers for Clayton Beeter
The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to trade outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times confirmed a deal is done, pending physicals. Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets reported the Dodgers will send minor...
Bleacher Report
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
Bleacher Report
Report: Brett Phillips Traded to Orioles After OF was DFA'd by Rays
The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN. The Rays announced Monday they were designating Phillips for assignment. The Star-Ledger's Brendan Kuty reported the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies had all shown initial interest in adding the 28-year-old.
Bleacher Report
Padres' Updated 2022 Lineup, Payroll After Reported Juan Soto, Josh Bell Trade
The San Diego Padres reportedly provided a massive boost to their World Series chances with a blockbuster deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan provided details of the agreement, which is still...
Comments / 0