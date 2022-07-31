Billie Eilish Kicks Up Her 5-Inch Heels in an Oversized Blazer and Trousers

Click here to read the full article.

Billie Eilish took to social media on Saturday to share her outfit of the day as she got her hair and makeup done backstage for an upcoming performance .

The star posed for picture after picture, smiling brightly at the camera in some, while others showed Eilish giving a smoldering look. The caption on the post reads, “Never know how much I love you.”

Eilish wore a gray oversized blazer on set. The performer opted for extra coverage, slipping on a black cami underneath the large outerwear.

Eilish stepped into extremely oversized trousers, also in a dark gray, with the hem totally eclipsing her feet.

The pop star has always seemed to favor oversized silhouettes , allowing for a more comfortable experience while she’s performing. This time, Eilish stacked on silver and diamond necklaces, and decorated her fingers and wrists in a similar style.

While the accessories and ensemble itself were accounted for, Eilish’s shoes were hidden under the hem of her pants. But the pop star kicked up her feet, showing off her Peter Do black platform heels to the camera.

The boots have a chunky platform and thick block heel. While Eilish is more often in sneakers, the boots gave Eilish some height.

