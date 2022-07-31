Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Outman hits HR in first MLB at-bat

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect James Outman likely won’t be the only addition to the big league club this week. But he made the first big impact with a couple days to go before the MLB trade deadline .

Just recently called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City, the 25-year-old Outman was in the lineup Sunday against the Colorado Rookies at Coors Field .

The outfielder was batting ninth behind struggling veterans such as Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger as the first-place Dodgers looked to get more from this spot.

In his very first MLB at-bat, Outman more than answered the call. That included a two-run homer off Rockies starter German Marquez. The ball traveled 405 feet over the right-center fence and had an exit velocity of 97.1 miles-per-hour. It was a blast.

As you can see Outman’s family was on hand in Colorado to watch his debut with the big league club. Obviously, they were not disappointed.

Per MLB.com , Outman was the Dodgers’ 17th-ranked prospect heading into the 2022 season. For good reason. The former seventh-round pick from Cal-State Sacramento was tearing things up against minor league pitching this season.

James Outman stats (2022): .279 average, 21 HR, 69 RBI, .915 OPS

Outman might not be the most-heralded Dodgers prospect. But his ability to make an impact could end up looming large moving forward.

James Outman as a potential MLB trade deadline X-factor

Los Angeles simply isn’t going to sit back and expect Outman to play every day in the outfield. That would be foolish for the World Series contenders .

Rather, his presence could help the Dodgers overcome some major struggles in the outfield. As noted above, Bellinger has struggled big time. He entered Sunday’s action hitting .204 with a .642 OPS. Chris Taylor is currently on the injured list and is hitting a mere .238. Meanwhile, the Dodgers just recently picked up Trayce Thompson for depth.

There’s also a decent chance that these Dodgers might include James Outman in a trade for a proven player ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. He wouldn’t be the centerpience in a package for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto . But the young outfielder could be a nice piece headed back to D.C. should something come to fruition on this end.

Either way, hitting a homer in your first MLB at-bat is a life-long memory. Good for Mr. Outman.

