Big Weekend in the ‘Sip: Ole Miss’ Juice Fest 2022 a hit with recruits

Four-star EDGE Neeo Avery commits to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — Four-star defensive end Neeo Avery spent the weekend in Oxford, and that’s all it took to help the talented Maryland native make his decision to play for the Rebels. The elite defensive lineman took in Juice Fest, ’22, as this past weekend’s big recruiting festivities...
Four-star D-lineman Charleston Collins recaps his weekend at Ole Miss
Charleston Collins made his third trip to Oxford over the weekend. He is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state of Arkansas' 2024 class. In fact, along with 2024 quarterback Walker White from Little Rock, Ole Miss had the top two 2024 players in the state on campus over the weekend.
Ole Miss lands elite, four-star defensive lineman Jamarious Brown
OXFORD, Miss. — What a weekend it was in Oxford for head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football as some big-time recruits committed to the program — including Jamarious Brown, one of the most-coveted in-state defensive players. Juice Fest ’22 — the moniker for the big recruiting...
On eve of fall camp, Ole Miss football releases hype video
OXFORD, Miss. — It’s time! Ole Miss football players reported in Tuesday, and the first practice of fall camp starts Wednesday. On the eve of camp beginning, Ole Miss released a hype video narrated by former legendary Rebel Jerrell Powe. Take a look:. If that doesn’t get you...
Rebels Add JUCO OL Commitment Izavion Miller
The Rebels added some beef up front for the 2023 class via the JUCO ranks
'Stonka' Burnside recaps his weekend visit to Ole Miss
247Sports contributor Rion Young authored this story on Braylon Burnside. Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside was in Oxford last Saturday showing off his great athletic ability. He had a challenge for every defender that he faced in his 1v1 session. He was unstoppable against any look his opponents showed him this Saturday. He always shows out whenever he shows up.
Inside Look: What Does an Ole Miss Football Scholarship Offer Look Like?
Here's what an Ole Miss offer looks like and includes.
Ole Miss basketball pulled away, knocked off Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening
It wasn't always pretty, per a typical summertime exhibition matchup, but the Ole Miss men's basketball team had some impressive showings and pulled away late to knock off the Bahamas Select Team 89-71 Monday evening. This was the Rebels' first matchup of the Bahamas Basketball Federation "Summer Of Thunder" series of exhibition games.
Huge JUCO Recruit Izavion Miller Announces His Commitment
One of the biggest JUCO recruits in the country - both literally and figuratively - has announced his commitment. Izavion Miller, an offensive tackle, has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect announced his commitment on social media. “Enough is Enough Party in Oxford Mississippi next year,"...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
Fitch appearance supports Horn Lake National Night Out
Photo: The crowd who came to hear Attorney General Lynn Fitch at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake on Saturday, July 30. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch appeared in Horn Lake Saturday to support the city’s National Night Out kickoff event at Latimer Lakes Park.
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman indicted in the death of a former Memphis basketball player will be in Shelby County court today. Miracle Rutherford, 19, was indicted on vehicular homicide charges in April. This incident happened over a year ago, on June 5, 2021. Officials say Rutherford was driving...
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
Lafayette County Supers Vote to Take $567K from Baptist Trust Fund
Thanks to a rebound in the stock market, Lafayette County will receive more than $500K from the Baptist Hospital Trust Fund. In June, the Board of Supervisors tabled a decision about whether to take the annual payout from the fund, which is about 3 percent of the fund’s worth.
Oxford Business Receives License to Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary
The city of Oxford has possibly its first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Hybrid Relief received its privilege license on Monday from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement. The Hybrid Relief dispensary will be located off West Jackson Avenue behind the Hemp Ville CDB store.
Mississippi man charged with kidnapping – holding juvenile against her will
A Mississippi man has been charged with kidnapping, accused of holding a juvenile against her will. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office reports that a juvenile was reported missing and was believed to be walking in the Wheeler area. The juvenile was later found at a residence in Booneville and...
