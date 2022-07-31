15-year-old arrives with gunshot wound at Rochester General Hospital

Read on 13wham.com
13 WHAM
Father of victim in fatal hit-and-run calls for someone to take accountability
Rochester, N.Y. — Frederick Jones is calling out for someone to take accountability for the death of his son. Jones is in shambles after his 19-year-old son never made it home from the beach, Wednesday morning. Jared Jones was doing what he loved-riding his bike- when he was suddenly...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Rochester man stabbed several times during robbery on Otis St.
According to police, officers arrived at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
Amherst father, grandmother slapped with several charges in alleged kidnapping of 4-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping after being accused of abducting his toddler from an Erie County Social Services office during a supervised visit. 22-year-old Shaland S. Souverain abducted his 4-year-old child from the Erie County Department of Social Services office on Union Road in Cheektowaga […]
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
13 WHAM
Rochester police investigate stabbing on Otis Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city's west side late Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10:00 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. When police arrived to the scene, they found a...
Vacant home caught fire on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
No official information about the fire has been released at this time.
13 WHAM
Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
13 WHAM
Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County
York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
13 WHAM
Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon
Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
13 WHAM
Recovery mission underway for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
Gorham, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office will continue a recovery mission for a missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake on Saturday morning. The missing man had gone boating with his brother when he jumped off to go swimming and never resurfaced, according to authorities on scene. "The brother...
13 WHAM
RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DA: 3 face drug charges, 1 Rochester woman sentenced
Diaz and Acosta face between five and 40 years in prison, as well as a maximum fine of $5 million.
Police: Sodus Man Gives 6 Year-Old Nephew Knife; Tells Him to “Kill Himself”
A Sodus man was jailed awaiting arraignment after police claimed he handed his six-year-old nephew a large kitchen knife and told him to kill himself. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year-old Geffrey Evans told his nephew several times to kill himself with the knife back on June 20th.
Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake
First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
