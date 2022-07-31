ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

15-year-old arrives with gunshot wound at Rochester General Hospital

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 5 days ago
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Missing vulnerable adult alert issued for elderly man

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable adult alert has been issued for an elderly man who is believed to be in the Western New York area. Frank A. Gugino, 86 and of Rochester, has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. Police say that information indicates that he was in Amherst at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police investigate stabbing on Otis Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city's west side late Wednesday night. Police say officers responded to the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10:00 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. When police arrived to the scene, they found a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County

York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Duo arrested for crack, meth, fentanyl in car on 390 in Avon

Avon, N.Y. — Two people from Allegany County face several charges after police found crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in their car in Livingston County. An investigator pulled over David and Lisa Phearsdorf, both 38, of Bolivar, Wednesday on Interstate 390 in Avon for a traffic violation. The investigator...
AVON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
13 WHAM

Recovery mission underway for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake

Gorham, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office will continue a recovery mission for a missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake on Saturday morning. The missing man had gone boating with his brother when he jumped off to go swimming and never resurfaced, according to authorities on scene. "The brother...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating kidnapping on Norton Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a kidnapping after a car was stolen Wednesday on Norton Street with a 4-year-old inside. Police say the child was safely recovered when the car was found with the child still inside a few streets away. Police are investigating the incident as...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident

An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
FL Radio Group

Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake

First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
CANANDAIGUA, NY

