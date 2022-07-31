Read on westkentuckystar.com
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken deputies searching for jewelry scam suspects
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for several suspects reported to be involved in a jewelry scam. The sheriff's office said they've received numerous complaints over the last several months regarding the scam. The scammers say they need money for food or gas, and offer what they claim is...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Sheriff's Department warns of jewelry scam
A jewelry scam has been reported by several in McCracken County over the last few months. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the scammers say they need money for gas or food, and ask potential victims to make an offer for what the scammers say is real jewelry. The Sheriff's...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton County crash claims one life
A crash in Fulton County on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Hickman man. Kentucky State Police were called to the crash just after 7 pm Tuesday. Troopers and accident reconstructionists joined the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Hickman Police, along with fire and EMS on the scene. The investigation...
westkentuckystar.com
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of Paducah man
A pursuit on Wednesday night ended with a crash and the arrest of a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputy had turned on to Clarks River Road behind a motorcycle and according to the report, that prompted the rider to speed up and run a stop sign at the intersection of Clarks River Road and Bridge Street.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Paducah man arrested on new drug charges
A wanted Paducah man was arrested Thursday and faces new drug charges. McCracken County deputies stopped his vehicle on Old Mayfield Road, near Rosewood Drive. A search of the driver, 38-year-old William G. Farmer, reportedly uncovered crystal meth and marijuana. Farmer was additionally found to have two warrants out of...
KFVS12
Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway crash claims life of Murray woman
A single-vehicle crash in Calloway County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Murray woman. Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Murray Paris Road where they found a vehicle overturned. Authorities rendered aide to the unresponsive driver, identified as 75-year-old Diana Smith, until EMS personnel arrived and determined she...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police nab four in $100,000 fentanyl bust
Paducah Police arrested four men Wednesday who were reportedly in possession of thousands of fentanyl pills with a street value of about $100,000. Drug detectives were watching a home on Trimble Street, whose occupants were suspected in illegal drug activity. When a vehicle left the home, police stopped the vehicle and called in a drug K9.
westkentuckystar.com
Juvenile charged with fleeing from law enforcement
A juvenile was cited early Friday morning after deputies said he fled from a traffic stop. McCracken County deputies reported seeing a vehicle in the Farley area ignore a stop sign while crossing Benton Road. The driver, identified as a juvenile, reportedly fled from authorities before losing control and traveling...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman charged with meth, marijuana while driving taxi
A Paducah woman driving a taxicab was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop on Thursday. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Angela Thomas of Paducah was stopped on Oaks Road in the taxi she was driving for allegedly having no plates. Deputies said they found Thomas to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl
A month-long investigation led to the arrest of a McCracken County man on Wednesday for trafficking meth and fentanyl. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation into 37-year-old Daniel Farmer of McCracken County after detectives received information he was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine pills. They said during July, detectives were able to make a meth purchase from Farmer, leading to a warrant to search his home.
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Department requests public's help in locating missing McCracken teen
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. The teen, Garrett Duncan, reportedly left his home around 10:30 am on Friday, August 5th. He is described as white, with hair that covers his ears, 5'6", weighing approximately 130 lbs, and having diamond earrings...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon Sheriff's Office introduces agency's first two K9s
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office introduced the agency's first two police canines and their handlers on Wednesday. Deputy Seth P'Pool will work with Dutch Shepherd Stelvio, also called Sly. Senior Deputy Joe Witherspoon will work with a Belgian Malinois named Kaos. Both canines were trained here in Kentucky and certified...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. Authorities reportedly seized 50 grams of meth,...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell traffic stop nets Dawson Springs man on DUI, other charges
A Dawson Springs man racked up several charges after a traffic stop in Caldwell County. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle after witnessing the driver swerving on Tuesday. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Hayes, was charged with resisting arrest, DUI, reckless driving, improper use of blue lights, and other traffic offenses.
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, another in critical condition after Calvert shooting incident
Calvert City police are investigating a Thursday shooting incident that left one person dead and injured another. Officers said they responded to 29 Black Knight Drive just before 10 p.m., where they found 60-year-old Mark Turner and 63-year-old Julie Copeland injured with gunshot wounds. Turner was taken to Lourdes Hospital...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
wpsdlocal6.com
Scott City man arrested for rape
SCOTT CITY, MO- According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department that she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim advised that the perpetrator was Jamie D. Watkins of Scott City. Officer’s Toby Haynes and Justin Bodendieck conducted the investigation. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins’ who admitted that he raped the victim.
KFVS12
Mother, son die in 2-vehicle crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday morning, August 1. According to a release from Dexter police, the crash happened at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one of the vehicles, 87-year-old Patsy Tally, was taken to...
