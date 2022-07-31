Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY

lite987.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen Walters
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
What’s Still Allowed? Burn Bans Back in Hudson Valley
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
Devastating Crash Disrupts Commute on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls
Commuting in the Hudson Valley isn't always easy. Congestion builds quickly and drivers can get more aggressive and even careless on the way home from work. It seems like the warm weather in the summer months only adds to the reckless driving. You could be the most cautious driver in...
SO: New York Man Who Threatened To ‘Shoot Up’ Hudson Valley Hospital Released
A New York man accused of trying to shoot up a hospital in the Hudson Valley was "released on his own recognizance." The Ulster County Sheriff's Office states an Ulster County man threatened to "shoot up the hospital." Ulster County, New York Man Threatened To 'Shoot Up' Ellenville Hospital in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY
A "well-loved and respected teacher" from the Hudson Valley passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before the start of the new school year. Michael Ambron, 64, of Fishkill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie from heart failure, according to his obituary.
Join a New Run That Will Be Held at a Beautiful Dump New York
Okay so with a name like the Gardiner Dump Run, you probably aren't thinking of wooded scenery and a beautiful place to run. But in this case, even though you are running around a transfer station, you are still going to be in a beautiful place. On September 25th, you...
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
Hudson Valley Teen Still Missing From New York, Cops Ask For Help
Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a missing teen from the region. It's been almost four months since 16-year-old Aaliyah Jennings went missing from Dutchess County. Police Search For Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York. On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police...
The 5 Ultimate Places to Go Rockhounding in the Hudson Valley
Are you clicking on this article because you are like "What in the heck is rockhounding?" Maybe not, maybe you are a world class aficionado when it comes to this hobby, pastime, can we call it a sport?. So for the rest of the world that doesn't know, what is...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0