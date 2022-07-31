A look into JMU golf and their new Sun Belt opponents

www.breezejmu.org
Related
247Sports
Diamond Aggies: Eight N.C. A&T Baseball players getting summer league experience
Summer collegiate baseball is in full swing, and eight Aggies are competing across four different leagues up and down the East coast, with the possibility of more to come. "Excited to see the guys get out and play in the summer," said A&T head coach Ben Hall. "This is an integral part to college baseball development as they put the wood bat in their hands, continue to get at-bats or get innings on the mound.
Mississippi State Right-Handed Pitcher KC Hunt Turns Down MLB Selection to Return to Dudy Noble Field
KC Hunt did not sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Albany Herald
Monroe sophomore, Ruff Riders star Marianna Wright wins national championship
The Ruff Riders Track Club of Albany is headed back to southwest Georgia this week after competing in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Hornet Stadium on the campus of the Sacramento State University and they are bringing a national champion back to Albany. Marianna Wright, a rising...
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Korn Ferry Tour announces new Compliance Solutions Championship at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Oklahoma
The Korn Ferry Tour is heading to Norman, Oklahoma. Compliance Solutions and the Korn Ferry Tour announced Wednesday a new five-year partnership to host a professional golf tournament, the Compliance Solutions Championship, beginning in June 2023. The inaugural event will be played June 22-25, 2023, at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. Jimmie Austin is the home of the University of Oklahoma’s men’s and women’s golf teams.
Central Bears looking to end 23-game losing streak this season
BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA – 23 games. That’s the current number of contests that the Central Bears football program has lost in a row. The streak dates back to Sep. 6th of that 2019 campaign, so its been a long time since the Bears last won a game on the field. The Bears defeated Belleview 41-32 ...
NFL・
ECU adds UNCW infield transfer Cam Murphy
East Carolina’s baseball team has picked up its third transfer portal addition of the offseason, landing UNC Wilmington infielder Cam Murphy. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound infielder played in just five games with the Seahawks this past season, totaling one at-bat. He played behind all-conference picks Taber Mongero and Brooks Baldwin, which limited his playing time. In 2021 at Brunswick Community College, Murphy had a big season, hitting .383 with three home runs and 14 doubles. He posted a .509 on-base percentage and stole 11 bases in 12 attempts.
Next Season wins Hampton Roads 7 Cities Pro-Am championship
The Hampton Roads 7 Cities Pro-Am held its six-team, one-day tournament at Norview High on Sunday. And for one team — Next Season — it didn’t look good as it got behind by double digits late in the second half of the semifinals. But Next Season turned it around to win in overtime and then used that momentum in the championship game to beat Love Yours 88-75. “We were down by 13 and we just ...
Comments / 0