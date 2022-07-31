Democracy 2022 special: Non-partisan League of Women Voters: 'No excuses for not being an informed voter!'

Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount. "In terms of the recount process, if the difference between their the number of...
Third Congressional Republican Candidate John Gibbs celebrates primary election victory
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Republican candidates took a victory lap on Wednesday evening, holding a Unity Reception after the previous night's primary elections. A crowd of GOP supporters packed the Kent County headquarters in Grand Rapids, while congressional candidate John Gibbs thanked his supporters for their efforts to get him where he is today and congressman Peter Meijer offered his congratulations to Gibbs on a well-run race.
‘We’re not stopping': Tudor Dixon makes first campaign stop as the official GOP nominee
LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday night, Tudor Dixon won the GOP nomination for governor. Hours later, on Wednesday, she made her first campaign stop at the Unity Luncheon in Lansing. “I’ve said for a while now that this is the year of the woman,” Dixon told the crowd at Arcadia...
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
Doctors concerned about 'rough fall' as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you take a look at the data, there are some concerning trends in Michigan right now when it comes to COVID-19. According to the state as of Wednesday - in the previous seven days we saw 20,173 confirmed and probable cases, an increase over last week.
Michigan to receive 14,500 monkeypox vaccine doses; Biden declares public health emergency
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — President Joe Biden echoed to World Health Organizations concerns Thursday by declaring monkeypox (MPV) a public health emergency in the United States. Right now, 6,600 people in the U.S. have the virus. There are 66 positive cases in Michigan, which is up from 37...
Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association encourages safe driving in work zones through campaign
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, also known as MITA, wants drivers to know about a campaign they’re promoting. “The campaign is not a new campaign,” said MITA Executive Vice President Rob Coppersmith. “Its been done throughout the years, and it’s about trying to raise drivers’ awareness as they come into work zones, and getting people to slow down and pay attention to the workers.”
'It's the hunt': Longtime Michigan metal detector discusses the draw
MUSKEGON, Mich. — *Tune in to FOX 17 Unfiltered at 7 p.m. for the full story!. When you go to Pere Marquette Park Beach in Muskegon, you might find a man named Dan Betz scouring the sand for buried treasures. Turns out, he's been doing that since 1973, almost 50 years!
Environmental watchdogs, researchers urge caution with new and legacy threats of contamination
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — While there are thousands of known sites of contamination across the country from hazardous waste dumped or not properly secured by manufacturing facilities and landfills, the ones government officials consider the most dangerous are called Superfund sites. A site being labeled as a Superfund allows...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff...
Toxic chemical found in Hubbell Pond in Milford
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Locals in Milford say at this time of year, Hubbell Pond is usually filled with canoes and kayaks. But now it's bare as investigators discover toxic chemicals. This local water town is at a standstill after investigators find traces of the cancer-causing chemical hexavalent...
MSP to target drivers on I-75 from Michigan/Ohio border to Sault Ste. Marie
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they will be targeting drivers along I-75 throughout the state starting this weekend. The "Stay Alive on I-75" campaign will focus on enforcement from the Michigan/Ohio state line all the way to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. It kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 7.
GVSU boasts second-biggest art collection in the state
ALLENDALE, Mich. — By now, most people know art has a major influence on West Michigan. You can expect to see pieces on display at museums, in downtown Grand Rapids, at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park — really just about everywhere. However, many of you might...
Officials say low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond
State officials said Friday that a low-level presence of hexavalent chromium was detected in Hubbell Pond in Milford. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, two samples that were taken Thursday from the pond detected the toxic chemical, which had been released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the wastewater treatment facility last weekend.
State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
EGLE releases test results from spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium in Huron River
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy has released test results from nine surface water samples taken downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium. Officials are now saying all nine water samples from Wednesday have come back negative showing no detectable presence of hexavalent...
'They don’t happen very often': Flight instructor talks small plane safety following three crashes
SPARTA, Mich. — Three small plane crashes have happened in the last month in West Michigan. The first was in Oceana County killing both passengers on board, another was in Montcalm County with one survivor and then the most recent happened in South Haven Township killing two. With those...
Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday
(WXYZ) — The state is expected to get the results of 9 water samples taken from the Huron River Wednesday following last weekend's chemical spill. State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing compound, into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
Running from the law: Drivers fleeing from police have quadrupled in recent years
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a national problem plaguing our local police departments: a growing number of drivers, deciding not to stop when an officer is attempting to pull them over. “Just in our last quarter from April to June, we had a 61% increase in people that have...
From festivals to music, here's what's happening in metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There will be several fairs and festivals taking place in metro Detroit this weekend including the Belle Isle Art Fair and Buy Michigan Now Festival. The Detroit Tigers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park. If you're looking for something to do...
