Michigan State

Democracy 2022 special: Non-partisan League of Women Voters: 'No excuses for not being an informed voter!'

By Chuck Stokes
Tv20detroit.com
 5 days ago
Tv20detroit.com

Third Congressional Republican Candidate John Gibbs celebrates primary election victory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Republican candidates took a victory lap on Wednesday evening, holding a Unity Reception after the previous night's primary elections. A crowd of GOP supporters packed the Kent County headquarters in Grand Rapids, while congressional candidate John Gibbs thanked his supporters for their efforts to get him where he is today and congressman Peter Meijer offered his congratulations to Gibbs on a well-run race.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities

LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
LANSING, MI
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Michigan Elections
Michigan Government
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association encourages safe driving in work zones through campaign

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, also known as MITA, wants drivers to know about a campaign they’re promoting. “The campaign is not a new campaign,” said MITA Executive Vice President Rob Coppersmith. “Its been done throughout the years, and it’s about trying to raise drivers’ awareness as they come into work zones, and getting people to slow down and pay attention to the workers.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff...
INDIANA STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Toxic chemical found in Hubbell Pond in Milford

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Locals in Milford say at this time of year, Hubbell Pond is usually filled with canoes and kayaks. But now it's bare as investigators discover toxic chemicals. This local water town is at a standstill after investigators find traces of the cancer-causing chemical hexavalent...
MILFORD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

GVSU boasts second-biggest art collection in the state

ALLENDALE, Mich. — By now, most people know art has a major influence on West Michigan. You can expect to see pieces on display at museums, in downtown Grand Rapids, at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park — really just about everywhere. However, many of you might...
ALLENDALE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Officials say low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond

State officials said Friday that a low-level presence of hexavalent chromium was detected in Hubbell Pond in Milford. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, two samples that were taken Thursday from the pond detected the toxic chemical, which had been released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the wastewater treatment facility last weekend.
MILFORD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

State expands Huron River testing in probe over chemical release

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy expanded their testing of the Huron River as they continue to probe the release of hexavalent chromium that occurred over the weekend. EGLE took samples at nine locations downstream as they are trying to track the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday

(WXYZ) — The state is expected to get the results of 9 water samples taken from the Huron River Wednesday following last weekend's chemical spill. State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing compound, into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
WIXOM, MI

