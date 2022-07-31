Dylan O'Brien Addresses Lingering Rumors That He'll Appear In The Teen Wolf Revival Movie

Fans of MTV’s Teen Wolf are getting ready to reunite with the Wolf Pack in the highly-anticipated upcoming Teen Wolf movie. While a majority of the cast will return, one notable absence is Dylan O’Brien, known as the adorkable Stiles Stilinski. Fans have been hopeful that they would see him once again, but O’Brien broke his silence on not returning to for the revival on Paramount+ , and he is once again sticking to his sentiments as rumors persist.

After news broke of a Teen Wolf movie , people were expecting Dylan O’Brien to return after Stiles’ Jeep was shown in the teaser video. Alas, it was soon confirmed that he was not among the members of the past who are returning for the project. There have been rumors of a cameo ever since Tyler Posey promised

at San Diego Comic-Con that fans will see "every character that you’d ever want to see again," but the Not Okay star squashed the chatter in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight :

I don't think there's any truth to that rumor. What I've said is the truth, yeah, so I don't know. … My Jeep's in it. I lent them my Jeep for the movie. That's the car my character drives in the show, yeah.

It’s definitely disappointing that Dylan O'Brien's Stiles will not be reuniting with his friends in the upcoming movie, but it’s better to know now than to watch the movie expecting to see him. Teen Wolf would not be the same without Stiles, and although Tyler Posey has gotten fans pumped about the Paramount+ revival , there will definitely be some emptiness to it without Stiles.

Dylan O’Brien previously revealed that got to keep Stiles’ Jeep from the series, and it sounds like he lent that same vehicle to the Paramount+ project, so at least he’s part of the movie in that way. In a recent interview, creator Jeff Davis addressed Stiles’ absence from the movie and how it will be discussed in the revival. Rest assured, while he won’t be seen, Stiles will still be mentioned from time to time.

Even though Dylan O’Brien won’t be in the Teen Wolf movie, is it still a possibility Stiles could come back in a future project? It’s unknown if this film will lead into something more for the original series, but Jeff Davis is now developing a spin-off titled Wolf Pack . It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in the series , but other cast has yet to be announced. Perhaps Stiles can return in that way? But for now, fans will just have to settle with seeing his Jeep in the movie.

Meanwhile, the Teen Wolf actor is staying plenty busy as of late. His new movie with Zoey Deutch, Not Okay , recently dropped on Hulu . There’s also been talk of him portraying Nightwing thanks to some fan art , but Dylan O’Brien has since shut down those Batgirl rumors . Hopefully, the next rumor of him being in a project turns out to be true, because I’m not sure I can handle any more rejection.

The new Teen Wolf movie doesn’t have a set premiere date as of yet, but it will be coming soon to Paramount+ (so prepare to sign up for a subscription ) In the meantime, check out some shows just like Teen Wolf if you love the supernatural drama.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.