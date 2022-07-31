ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dylan O'Brien Addresses Lingering Rumors That He'll Appear In The Teen Wolf Revival Movie

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLBI2_0gzkjCyT00

Fans of MTV’s Teen Wolf are getting ready to reunite with the Wolf Pack in the highly-anticipated upcoming Teen Wolf movie. While a majority of the cast will return, one notable absence is Dylan O’Brien, known as the adorkable Stiles Stilinski. Fans have been hopeful that they would see him once again, but O’Brien broke his silence on not returning to for the revival on Paramount+ , and he is once again sticking to his sentiments as rumors persist.

After news broke of a Teen Wolf movie , people were expecting Dylan O’Brien to return after Stiles’ Jeep was shown in the teaser video. Alas, it was soon confirmed that he was not among the members of the past who are returning for the project. There have been rumors of a cameo ever since Tyler Posey promised
at San Diego Comic-Con that fans will see "every character that you’d ever want to see again," but the Not Okay star squashed the chatter in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight :

I don't think there's any truth to that rumor. What I've said is the truth, yeah, so I don't know. … My Jeep's in it. I lent them my Jeep for the movie. That's the car my character drives in the show, yeah.

It’s definitely disappointing that Dylan O'Brien's Stiles will not be reuniting with his friends in the upcoming movie, but it’s better to know now than to watch the movie expecting to see him. Teen Wolf would not be the same without Stiles, and although Tyler Posey has gotten fans pumped about the Paramount+ revival , there will definitely be some emptiness to it without Stiles.

Dylan O’Brien previously revealed that got to keep Stiles’ Jeep from the series, and it sounds like he lent that same vehicle to the Paramount+ project, so at least he’s part of the movie in that way. In a recent interview, creator Jeff Davis addressed Stiles’ absence from the movie and how it will be discussed in the revival. Rest assured, while he won’t be seen, Stiles will still be mentioned from time to time.

Even though Dylan O’Brien won’t be in the Teen Wolf movie, is it still a possibility Stiles could come back in a future project? It’s unknown if this film will lead into something more for the original series, but Jeff Davis is now developing a spin-off titled Wolf Pack . It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in the series , but other cast has yet to be announced. Perhaps Stiles can return in that way? But for now, fans will just have to settle with seeing his Jeep in the movie.

Meanwhile, the Teen Wolf actor is staying plenty busy as of late. His new movie with Zoey Deutch, Not Okay , recently dropped on Hulu . There’s also been talk of him portraying Nightwing thanks to some fan art , but Dylan O’Brien has since shut down those Batgirl rumors . Hopefully, the next rumor of him being in a project turns out to be true, because I’m not sure I can handle any more rejection.

The new Teen Wolf movie doesn’t have a set premiere date as of yet, but it will be coming soon to Paramount+ (so prepare to sign up for a subscription ) In the meantime, check out some shows just like Teen Wolf if you love the supernatural drama.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Tyler Posey
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Mtv#The Wolf Pack#Paramount#Jeep
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
137K+
Followers
35K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy