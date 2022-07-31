ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulevard Park Place residents support local charities

Residents of Boulevard Park Place Active Retirement Community in Burien are passionate about giving back to their community, and this summer has been no exception in their efforts to support local charities.

Over the past three months, 45 Seniors walked more than 5,000 miles for better physical and mental health, raising $5,000 for charity. Combined with $5,000 raised for the same walkathon event in 2021, donations were awarded to two local charities at their Country Breakfast in July:

  • King County Fire District #2 received $5,000 to support local firefighters and to expand Burien’s public education program.
  • Transform Burien received $5,000 to support their efforts in providing food, clothing, and services to those in need.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PAG5_0gzkiywC00

The Boulevard Park Place Sewing & Craft Club has been hard at work making quilts for donation. Many of their quilts go to Mary’s Place and Hospitality House in Burien. This summer, “Cats Galore” was a specialty quilt that club members presented to the Wild Felid Advocacy Center in Shelton, Washington. The Center, founded in 2004, provides sanctuary for wild cats in need, education about wild cats, and wild cat conservation worldwide. Additionally, a Patriotic quilt was the focus of an Independence Day raffle at Boulevard Park Place and all proceeds were presented during a field trip to the Fisher House in Seattle in July. Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

“Thank you, Boulevard Park Place residents, for staying active and giving back to the community!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYJpY_0gzkiywC00

