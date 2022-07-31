ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating traffic death on Fairbanks Ferry Road

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
UPDATE 08/01/2022: The Leon County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that on Sunday around 2 p.m., their deputies responded to the area of Fairbanks Ferry Road and Owls Hollow Crest in reference to a body found near the roadway.

The sheriff's office said when they arrived, a body of a Black female was discovered. The woman was dead.

The sheriff's office said that the incident is being investigated as a traffic fatality, pending the results of an autopsy.

The sheriff's office investigation into the incident is ongoing.
INITIAL STORY
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a traffic incident Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office , an apparent traffic fatality occurred in northern Leon County at the 800 block of Fairbanks Ferry Road.

LCSO says the area is closed and asks individuals to avoid the area.

