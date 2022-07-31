Schuylkill County Brew Fest Draws Craft Beer Lovers to Downtown Pottsville

www.skooknews.com
Schuylkill Co. fair opens Monday with busy day
It wasn’t long after gates to the Schuylkill County Fair opened at 4 p.m. Monday that people begin piling in. Parking lots filled quickly. Folks propped chairs on the grassy lawn in front of the main stage. Large tractors hauling four-wheel drive diesels and street semis headed toward the...
Schuylkill County Communities Celebrate National Night Out
On Tuesday evening, several Schuylkill County communities celebrated National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that takes place the first Tuesday or August. Every community celebrates the event a different way and this year that was no different. In...
John Ryan Brewery spices up local food scene in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — John Ryan Brewery is bringing new options to the Williamsport area just as it is reviving the city's past. The restaurant and brewery, located on 151 E 3rd St., is a lasting marker of Old City Williamsport. The structure dates back to 1869, a thriving time for the mansions of Williamsport. John Roselle Tucker (R.T.) Ryan, the original owner and now namesake of the business, built a...
Owner of hibachi restaurants dead at 44
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
Huge Whole Home estate sale in Bastress Township, Pa.
Perfect 2 Perfect next sale will be up in Bastress Township. It is located at 6155 PA-654 with an address of Williamsport, PA 17702. This sale will be held on Thursday and Friday August 4 & 5th from 9am-4pm daily. To get to the sale proceed up PA -654 and go all the way up the mountain toward the old Bastress Mountain Winery (now the Nomad Distillery). The sale is about ¼ mile beyond that on the left-hand side when proceeding down the mountain toward Oval. If you go past the Nippenose Tavern, you went too far. The home is...
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
Schuylkill County Obituaries for August 2nd, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Yunling Lou, 85, of Pottsville, PA passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Harbin, China, on May 21, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Fenglin Lou and Yuqing Zhang. Yunling enjoyed painting, playing...
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
67th Annual Cake & Ice Cream Festival
Berkshire Family Restaurant: Pleasure for all Palates
Conveniently located on State Hill Road near Starbucks and the Berkshire Mall is the Berkshire Family Restaurant, owned by Manny Vlastos. This dining destination won “Best Kids’ Menu” honors for 2021, as voted by Berks County Living readers — and one look at that section of the menu will surely bring a smile; it’s so creatively written. The award brought a tremendous distinction for this recently reopened business, to be sure. But their welcoming locale attracts a much broader clientele than kids, parents and grandparents!
Mr. Sticky’s: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Offering Peaceful and Majestic Views, This Marvelous English Country Manor in Lewisburg Lists for $4,750,000
The Manor in Lewisburg features the highest quality materials, the most stunning craftsmanship, and exceptional architectural design, now available for sale. This home located at 225 Highfields Ln, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne M Lusk – Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 717.271.9339) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Lewisburg.
Introducing Lehigh Valley Style's 2022 Influential Women of the Year
In February, Lehigh Valley Style introduced five Influential Men of the Year. Now, the ladies are getting a well-deserved turn in the spotlight. Meet five women who are making waves in the community in their own ways—advocacy, outreach, healing and hope. The Lehigh Valley is a better place because of them.
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
College building declared unsafe in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
PennDOT to Hold Hiring Event Tuesday in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a hiring event at their Highway Maintenance Office at 970 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven today, Tuesday, August 2nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event will include onsite interviews with job offers. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are...
$2M Mega Millions ticket won in Scranton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater
Harrisburg Mall Owners Will Soon Tear Down Old Movie Theater. (Swatara Township, PA) -- The real estate company that owns Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township says they plan to destroy the old movie theater at the shopping center soon. The mall received a permit a few months ago to demolish the theater except for the platform, Swatara Township Zoning Officer Robert Ihlein says they want to keep the platform intact because there's a parking beneath it. He says the mall wants that to stay in place as they prepare for new, potential tenants.
Million Dollar Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in Two Pennsylvania Counties
Even though the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Pennsylvania, there were tickets from Lackawanna and Montgomery Counties sold that were worth at least $1 Million. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday morning that two tickets, one worth $1 Million and a second worth $2 Million were sold...
Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
