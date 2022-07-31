ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

15-year-old shot in Rochester, dropped off at hospital

By George Gandy
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old male resident was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital Sunday afternoon after getting shot.

The victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to his lower body and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they are trying to determine what caused the shooting, as well as where the shooting took place.

Officers ask anyone with information about the incident to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

