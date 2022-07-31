ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Burling beats Slingsby for Kiwis' 1st SailGP regatta victory

By BERNIE WILSON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling got his long-awaited first SailGP win on Sunday, knocking off sailing royalty while competing in front of real royalty in Plymouth, England.

Burling steered the Kiwis’ foiling 50-foot catamaran to victory in the podium race of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, beating his rival from across the Tasman Sea, Tom Slingsby, to end Team Australia’s five-regatta winning streak spanning two seasons. Denmark’s Nicolai Sehested finished third in his first SailGP podium race.

Slingsby has led the Aussies to consecutive season championships and the $1 million prize, and had won seven of the last eight regattas.

Before the second day of the regatta began, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, steered the British catamaran to victory (with British sailing star Sir Ben Ainslie at her side) past the Kiwis in a friendly Commonwealth race.

But Burling won the race that really mattered and jumped into third place in the season standings of the nine-boat fleet in tech tycoon Larry Ellison’s global league. Team Australia remains in first and Britain is second.

Burling and Blair Tuke, two of the world’s most accomplished sailors, joined SailGP for Season 2 with high expectations but struggled and finished fifth in the season standings.

“I think a lot of people would have expected this of us by now and it’s great to have put together a good weekend and put in such a dominant performance,” Burling said. “We have been working really hard to improve and I think we truly proved that today.”

Burling and Tuke have led Emirates Team New Zealand to consecutive victories in the America’s Cup and won three Olympic medals, including one gold. That’s why it was a mystery why they struggled after joining SailGP, considering that the foiling 50-foot catamarans are an updated version of what they sailed to beat defending champion Oracle Team USA in the 2017 America’s Cup.

The Kiwis had a six-point lead after going 2-2-1 in Saturday’s fleet races and then went 5-1 in the final two fleet races Sunday to reach the podium race.

After Burling won the start, all three boats fell off their foils in light wind. Sehested got his cat foiling again but Burling swooped into the lead at the third gate and sailed off for the win.

“It’s been a big push to get to this point but I’m really pleased with the way we’ve been sailing and improving,” he said.

Ainslie, the most-decorated sailor in Olympic history and a former America’s Cup champion, missed a spot in the final race in home waters by a slim margin. The British skipper was penalized for a close cross against Australia just before the finish of the fifth fleet race. Ainslie said it was a “bad call.”

The Aussies’ regatta nearly ended with a broken rudder in the fourth fleet race but it was quickly repaired.

“We are not disappointed at all,” said Slingsby, an Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup champion. “Actually, we are ecstatic about coming second in this event. It was just a really tough day for us.”

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold

Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Ellison
Person
Tom Slingsby
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Australia will face England or New Zealand in last four

Australia 160-2 (20 overs) beat Pakistan 116-8 (20 overs) by 44 runs - scorecard. World champions Australia eased to a 44-run victory over Pakistan in their Twenty20 match at the Commonwealth Games to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the semi-finals. Tahlia McGrath hit 78 off 51...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regatta#Sailgp#Team New Zealand#Team Australia#Aussies#British#Commonwealth
The Independent

Adam Peaty heartbroken after shock defeat in 100m breaststroke final

Adam Peaty admitted his shock defeat in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final was “heartbreaking” after he finished outside the medal positions as James Wilby claimed Commonwealth Games gold.Peaty is the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder in his favoured event, where he had not lost in eight years and never before in a major final in a career of unprecedented dominance.There were minor concerns of rustiness after two months on the sidelines following a broken foot, which ruled him out of the World Championships, but he unsurprisingly held the halfway lead in Birmingham.But he struggled for momentum and...
SPORTS
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games - swimming & para swimming

Australia's Zoe Cuthbert is giving it her all now as she makes a last attempt to try and stay clear of Candice Lill and secure the silver medal. Cuthbert was hanging on earlier, but she's paced this perfection. Evie Richards is out of sight, though. She's about half a lap...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold

Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
SWIMMING & SURFING
BBC

One Day Cup: Timm van der Gugten leads Glamorgan victory rush at Derby

Derbyshire 110 (30 ov): McKiernan 43; van der Gugten 4-41 DLS target 110 in 47 overs: Glamorgan (2 pts) won by eight wickets. Holders Glamorgan began their One-Day Cup title defence in style with an eight-wicket thrashing of Derbyshire. The home side were shot out in just 30 overs for...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Emma McKeon claims record-equalling 18th medal with bronze in Aussie 1-2-3 finish in 100m freestyle final... as swimming legend tells her boyfriend Cody Simpson he's 'changing the sport' after coming fifth in 100m butterfly final

Emma McKeon won a record-equalling 18th Commonwealth Games medal despite being stunned after being pipped to gold in the women's 100m freestyle final by fellow Aussie Mollie O'Callaghan. The 18-year-old continued her excellent form from the recent World Championships in Budapest by setting a phenomenal personal best of 52.63 seconds...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Guardian

Eileen Cikamatana makes history with weightlifting gold for Australia

At the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Eileen Cikamatana won weightlifting gold for Fiji. Four years later in Birmingham she repeated the achievement, this time for Australia. Cikamatana represented her adopted country with a bang in Birmingham, setting new Commonwealth Games records in the women’s 87kg on Wednesday morning (AEST) and becoming the first woman to win gold medals for two different nations.
SPORTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
36K+
Followers
78K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy