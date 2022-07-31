ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Excited Chloe Kelly runs off with reporter’s microphone after England win Euro final

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SehxQ_0gzki6nZ00

Chloe Kelly reveled in victory as England's Lionesses beat Germany to claim the Euro 2022 trophy at at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 31 July.

"It's amazing honestly. Thank you every single person," the winning goal scorer said in her post-match interview, before she grabbed the reporter's mic to belt out "Sweet Caroline."

Kelly's first international goal saw the side victorious, pushing the score to 2-1 in extra time, after goals from Ella Toone and Germany's Lina Magull saw the sides level at the 90 minute mark.

