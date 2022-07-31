ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague, MA

Lucky guy: Massachusetts man wins second large lottery jackpot

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhZS0_0gzkhgKZ00

BOSTON — A western Massachusetts man is definitely lucky for life.

Kevin Miller, of Montague, claimed his second large lottery prize in six years in the Massachusetts State Lottery.

According to a news release, Miller won a $25,000 per year for life prize in the Lucky for Life game. Although he won the prize in the Feb. 18 drawing, he did not claim his money until July.

There was probably no rush for Miller to claim his cash.

In 2016, he won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Cadillac Riches” instant ticket game, lottery officials said.

Miller bought both of his winning tickets at the same store -- Food City in Turners Falls, according to lottery officials.

He took a lump-sum payment of $390,000 before taxes, lottery officials said.

Miller claimed his most recent prize July 20 at Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $390,000 (before taxes).

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky for Life drawings are conducted seven nights a week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday, the suspension of grocery tax for the entire month of August, has begun. This comes just as parents get ready to send their kids back to school and right off the tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies. “Prices are high, gas is...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Turners Falls, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Montague, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Western Massachusetts#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
KANSAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting described being put through a "living hell" of death threats, harassment and ongoing trauma over the past decade as they confronted conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has used his media platforms to repeatedly push false claims that it was all a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real," a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the attack testified about the suffering, death threats and harassment they've endured because of what Jones has trumpeted on his media platforms.
NEWTOWN, CT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
110K+
Followers
116K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy