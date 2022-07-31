Ohio teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol ‘s Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday in Jackson County.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 11:03 p.m. on Ohio Route 327 near Mile Post 8.

Rogan Vickers, 19, of Wellston, drove off the right side of the road in his 2007 Jeep Wrangler, striking a guardrail and reentering the road before striking the guardrail again. Vickers and the front seat passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Vickers was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.

Agencies that assisted at the scene included the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wellston Police Department, Wellston Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Med-Flight and Durham’s Towing.

Highway Patrol reminds drivers and passengers to always wear a seat belt on every trip.

This crash remains under investigation.

