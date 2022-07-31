ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
MedicalXpress

Public health policy conversations should include nurses

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role nurses play in health care—millions of nurses worldwide have been essential administers of care on the front lines of the global health crisis. Yet in debate around public health policy, advocates say, nurses have historically been left out of the conversation, lacking representation in media coverage, health care leadership, government, and academic publications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

The Importance of Diversity in Healthcare

The No. 1 reason to promote diversity in healthcare is that it’s beneficial for all involved. Patients get better care and have better outcomes. Medical professionals feel better about their jobs. Facilities see improved bottom lines. Things just go better when there’s a diverse staff at healthcare facilities. Let’s examine why before getting into how to promote more of it.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Free Healthcare#Health Care#Health Disparities#Community Services#Nafc#Catholic University
Fortune

Hospices have become big business for private equity firms, raising concerns about end-of-life care￼

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Hospice care, once provided primarily by nonprofit agencies, has seen a remarkable shift over the past decade, with more than two-thirds of hospices nationwide now operating as for-profit entities. The ability to turn a quick profit in caring for people in their last days of life is attracting a new breed of hospice owners: private equity firms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023

Newsweek is partnering with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023. If you work in this field, please participate in our survey.
HEALTH SERVICES
Black Enterprise

Verizon Innovative Learning Has Rebranded and Expanded Its Free Project-Based Enrichment Program

Verizon Innovative Learning, the communication giant’s signature education initiative, has rebranded and expanded the free program to Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers. Previously known as two separate programs, Verizon’s new program will work in partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). The STEM Achievers program will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Tech Startup ImIn Secures $1M in Seed Funding, Scales "Work-On-Demand" App Aimed at "Changing the Future of Work"

Tech startup, founded by Black woman entrepreneur Lauren Wilson, receives funding from Black-led venture capital fund Collab Capital. ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than six months after its founding, tech startup ImIn,Inc. (ImIn) has closed $1 million in seed funding to launch the company's answer to one of the most pervasive issues of today's workforce: absenteeism.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages

Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
psychologytoday.com

Harness the Resiliency of Military Families When Moving

While moving is stressful for anyone, the opportunity to start somewhere new can be exciting. Friendship is not based on time; it’s based on the strength of the relationship. Start looking for a job before moving to be a step ahead. May is Military Appreciation Month. Considering fewer than...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TechCrunch

Study of Facebook friendships explores how economic mobility works in the US

A research team led by Harvard economist Raj Chetty published the results today across two papers in the journal Nature, exploring how social connections lead to economic opportunity. The researchers examined data from 21 billion friendships on Facebook, collected from 72.2 million U.S.-based Facebook users between age 25 and 44 who listed their zip code.
INTERNET
momblogsociety.com

What are the various components of quality childcare?

In 2020, about 45.1% of children between zero and five and 31.8% of children between zero and twelve benefitted from childcare services. Their popularity will grow in the future, and with good reasons. Parents favour these services over a nanny or homecare because of the quality childcare and exciting learning...
EDUCATION
WWD

Yellowbrick’s Founder on Career Path Trends, Benefits of Online Courses

Click here to read the full article. “Fashion Styling Foundations,” the five-module course created by Yellowbrick in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Center for Continuing and Professional Studies and WWD, is helping participants reinvent themselves by learning new skills and taking new career paths. But what’s driving that desire for change?More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipA Look at William Jackson Harper's Role in 'The Resort'Photos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance Here, Rob Kingyens, founder and chief executive officer of Yellowbrick, shares insights into the “Great Resignation” and how it is impacting careers as well...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Bold new model breaks homelessness cycle

The majority of 575 people in South Australia with a history of chronic homelessness have found stable housing and are well on the way to a better life after three years of intensive support under the "Aspire' program—Australia's first social impact bond targeting homelessness. "It's a gift that I...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy