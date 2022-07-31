Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Provides Insight on Supply Chain Issues and How a Multi-Faceted Semi Trailer Strategy Can Help

business.woonsocketcall.com
freightwaves.com
Supply chain issues are coming for your beer – WTT newsletter
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, CO2 shortages strike breweries; Senate bill proposes $40K tax credit for electric semis; dog days of the spot market; and more. Dead horse summer. Somewhat stable — You may be wondering why I haven’t talked much about the dry van...
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
EFG Names Industry Leader to Expand Its Training, Compliance and Recruiting Capabilities
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- EFG Companies today announced automotive industry sales and operations leader Kim Kotz Carroll has joined the company as Vice President of Training and Recruiting. Today, each of EFG’s F&I training graduates produce an average of $206,000 in additional annual revenue. The company also maintains an average of $2,051 in client F&I PRU. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2N2SfM0. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005143/en/ Kim Kotz Carroll has joined EFG Companies as Vice President of Training and Recruiting, boosting the company’s award-winning client engagement model which incorporates ongoing sales, F&I and compliance training to meet each dealership’s unique goals. (Photo: Business Wire)
Slingshot Aerospace Acquires Numerica’s Space Division and UK-Based Seradata
AUSTIN, Texas & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Slingshot Aerospace, Inc., a company building space simulation and analytics products to accelerate space sustainability, today announced that the company has acquired Numerica’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) division and UK-based Seradata. Numerica’s SDA division includes the world’s first and only commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) to geosynchronous orbit (GEO) daytime and nighttime optical sensor network for satellite tracking. Seradata brings the company’s industry-leading SpaceTrak satellite and launch database into Slingshot’s portfolio and establishes the company’s footprint in the UK/European market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005304/en/ Slingshot Aerospace has acquired an autonomous global network of proprietary sensors and software comprising more than 150 sensors and 30 telescopes across 20 locations around the globe with advanced data processing capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Warehouse Robotics: Creating an Efficient Supply Chain and Logistics for E-Commerce
An efficient supply chain management is the key to the smooth functioning of an e-commerce business. The modern trend of delivering the goods and services in the shortest time possible has significantly increased the burden on the supply chain system. On the other hand, maintaining optimal logistics has become extremely difficult.
TechCrunch
Polymath Robotics launches to bring plug-and-play autonomy software to any industrial vehicle
It’s a bold declaration for a startup founder aiming to work with robots — or more accurately, the software that helps turn a tractor, tiller or forklift into an automated vehicle. But Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, who previously founded and led the now shuttered autonomous vehicle startup Starsky Robotics, is trying to make a point.
Digital Twins Are the Future, Here Are 5 Ways to Keep Them Secure While Manufacturing Innovation
Digital twins are an electronic version of a real-work entity. They are bound for a 36 percent increase in usage over the next five years. Here are five ways to utilize and secure digital twins while ensuring peak productivity.
