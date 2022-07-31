Boxwheel Trailer Leasing Provides Insight on Supply Chain Issues and How a Multi-Faceted Semi Trailer Strategy Can Help

AUSTIN, Texas & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Slingshot Aerospace, Inc., a company building space simulation and analytics products to accelerate space sustainability, today announced that the company has acquired Numerica’s Space Domain Awareness (SDA) division and UK-based Seradata. Numerica’s SDA division includes the world’s first and only commercial low Earth orbit (LEO) to geosynchronous orbit (GEO) daytime and nighttime optical sensor network for satellite tracking. Seradata brings the company’s industry-leading SpaceTrak satellite and launch database into Slingshot’s portfolio and establishes the company’s footprint in the UK/European market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005304/en/ Slingshot Aerospace has acquired an autonomous global network of proprietary sensors and software comprising more than 150 sensors and 30 telescopes across 20 locations around the globe with advanced data processing capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 HOURS AGO