Economy

CEL INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Celsius Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CEL

By NewMediaWire
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago
business.woonsocketcall.com

Benzinga

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Investors of Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Beam Therapeutics Inc. ("Beam" or the "Company") BEAM. Investors who purchased Beam shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/beam.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Romeo Power, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Nikola Corporation

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Romeo (NYSE: RMO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Nikola. Ademi LLP alleges Romeo's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Romeo holders will receive only 0 0.1186 of a...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Deutsche Bank Pays $5 Million to Exit Libor Antitrust Lawsuit

Deutsche Bank AG will pay $5 million to resolve antitrust litigation over its alleged role in a scheme by top global banks to manipulate the Sterling Libor, a key interest benchmark for financial instruments denominated in British pounds, according to federal court filings in Manhattan. Derivative traders leading the lawsuit...
ECONOMY
cryptoglobe.com

Institutional Investors Lower Bets on $ADA, Multi-Asset Products as Interest in $BTC Rises

Institutional investors have lowered their bets on investment products offering them exposure to Cardano ($ADA) and to multiple cryptocurrencies while increasing their bets on products offering exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC). According to CoinShares’ Digital Asset Fund Flows report, cryptocurrency investment products saw $81 million worth of inflows...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

JBS USA LUX S.A. ANNOUNCES CONSENT SOLICITATIONS FOR EACH OF ITS 6.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029, 5.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030, 3.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031, 3.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029, 3.000% SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2032, AND 4.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2052

GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS USA Lux S.A. ("JBS USA") announced today that it is soliciting consents (the "Consents") from the holders of each of its (i) 6.50% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "6.50% 2029 Notes"), (ii) 5.500% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes"), (iii) 3.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes"), (iv) 3.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "3.000% 2029 Notes"), (v) 3.000% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes"), and (vi) 4.375% Senior Notes due 2052 (the "2052 Notes" and, collectively with the 6.50% 2029 Notes, the 2030 Notes, the 2031 Notes, the 3.000% 2029 Notes, and the 2032 Notes, the "Notes"), each issued by JBS USA, JBS USA Finance, Inc. ("JBS USA Finance"), and JBS USA Food Company ("JBS USA Food Company" and, collectively with JBS USA and JBS USA Finance, the "Issuers") to certain proposed amendments as set forth below (with respect to each series of Notes, the "Proposed Amendments") to the indentures governing each series of Notes (with respect to each series of Notes, an "Indenture" and, collectively, the "Indentures") (with respect to each series of Notes, a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations"). The Proposed Amendments are described in greater detail in the Consent Solicitation Statement (as defined below).
BUSINESS

