ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

University professor fired after police charge him for murder of student

By Jamarlo Phillips, Miles Montgomery, Jasmina Alston, Andrew McMunn
WAFB.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrollton, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WSPA 7News

University instructor charged in shooting death of student in Ga.

CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Police said […]
CARROLLTON, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jones
fox35orlando.com

University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say

CARROLLTON, Ga. - The University of West Georgia community in a state of shock after police announced that one of its professors killed one of its students. Police say 47-year-old Richard Sigman shot 18-year-old Anna Jones at a parking deck near Adamson Square around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Friends rushed Jones...
Newnan Times-Herald

Teen, 15, arrested in skate park shooting

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody by Newnan Police after a shooting at CJ Smith Skate Park Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officers were dispatched to the park around 9 p.m. after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found shell casings on the ground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#University Professor#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs46 Gray News#Wgcl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newnan Times-Herald

Man charged with arson after Westgate house fire

A Newnan man is under arrest after allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a Westgate home. The incident occurred Monday evening at 4 Westgate Park Drive when Newnan firefighters responded to the scene to find the home fully involved with fire, according to Chief Stephen Brown with the Newnan Fire Department.
The Citizen Online

Thieves busy in Peachtree City

It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy