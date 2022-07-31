University professor fired after police charge him for murder of student

www.wafb.com
13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
Judge denies bond for University of West Georgia professor accused of murder
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
Parkgoers concerned after police say man exposed himself at metro park
SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in Cobb County arrested a man they say was exposing himself at Jonquil Park in Smyrna. Police began investigating after they received complaints about Randy Irby-Anderson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A witness told investigators a man was at Jonquil...
University instructor charged in shooting death of student in Ga.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
WTVM
LaGrange police search for suspects in assault, robbery of 13-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for suspects involved in the assault and robbery of a teenage boy. On August 2, officers responded to a report that several unknown male juveniles had assaulted a 13-year-old in the parking lot of a bank on N Greenwood Street. According to the...
Carrollton community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested
Former University of West Georgia professor accused of murder in 18-year-old's death
fox35orlando.com
University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say
Newnan Times-Herald
Teen, 15, arrested in skate park shooting
A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody by Newnan Police after a shooting at CJ Smith Skate Park Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident. Officers were dispatched to the park around 9 p.m. after a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found shell casings on the ground.
DUI stop led agents to enough fentanyl that could have killed thousands, officials say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to a massive seizure of drugs and guns, sparking an investigation that spans the metro area and North Georgia. A total of more than 800 grams of the deadly drug Fentanyl and 70 pounds of methamphetamine were taken off the streets.
‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say
ATLANTA — Four men have been charged for aiming laser pointers at police helicopters in metro Atlanta. Daniel Maloney, Fredy Contreras, Timothy Wilson and Theodore Rowe now face federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury on July 13. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
University professor facing charges after shooting 18-year-old girl in parking deck, police say
Missing 60-year-old woman last seen at Grady Hospital
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jacqueline Rolle, 60, was last seen at Grady Hospital on June 17. Officials say she has not made contact with family...
Newnan Times-Herald
Man charged with arson after Westgate house fire
A Newnan man is under arrest after allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a Westgate home. The incident occurred Monday evening at 4 Westgate Park Drive when Newnan firefighters responded to the scene to find the home fully involved with fire, according to Chief Stephen Brown with the Newnan Fire Department.
The Citizen Online
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is at the investigation location off 2945 Stone Hogan Connector where there is a large police presence. The address belongs to a building that holds several...
