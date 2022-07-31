Sumner County man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol breach pleads guilty

www.wkrn.com
2 Gives Back: Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall
NASHVILLE–This week on News 2 Gives Back, we stopped by the Davidson County Sheriffs Headquarters to speak with Sheriff Daron Hall about the Behavioral Care Center Diversion Program. Hall developed the program to combat the mental health crisis effecting people in the Middle Tennessee areas. Hall says he wants...
Amendment 3: Removing criminal punishment slavery loophole in Tennessee
The Tennessee Constitution currently allows slavery "as a punishment for crime," though it technically isn't practiced.
3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms
Three men from the Nashville area have been indicted in a conspiracy to steal firearms after burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier last month.
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
Chief Drake on capture of stabbing suspect
MNPD Chief Drake addressed media Tuesday after the arrest of the suspect in two deadly stabbings. Reaction after Nashville votes against 2024 RNC Convention. Triple stabbing suspect booked into jail overnight. Family and friends remember man gunned down outside …. Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing …. Tanker truck...
Man receives life in prison, is guilty for murdering aunt in their Brentwood, TN home
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Davidson County jury found 34-year-old Joshua Terelle Gaines guilty of first degree murder Friday for killing his aunt in their Brentwood, Tennessee home back in 2018. The district attorney's office said Gaines was first convicted in 2018 in the shooting death of his aunt,...
Nashville triple stabbing investigation
Metro police have captured a man accused of stabbing three women that have been identified as his family members. Two of them have died - his mother and sister-in-law. A third woman is critically injured and being treated at an area hospital. The suspect's brother spoke with News 2.
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
Councilwoman working to repeal law impacting fortune tellers in Clarksville
No cursing, spitting, or even throwing snowballs at trees. Those are real laws on the books over in Clarksville. But one involving fortune tellers caught the eye of a city councilwoman.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Shooting victim is home invasion suspect
Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY. Reaction after Nashville votes against 2024 RNC Convention. Crews clearing overturned trailer. Speaker Pelosi meets with Taiwanese leaders. Triple stabbing suspect booked into jail overnight. Family and...
Man charged with attempted aggravated assault
One man faces charges after police say he attempted to stab another man. 20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel. 3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal …. World Sky Race Considers Route Over Nashville.
3 arrested after "targeted" shooting in Gallatin
Citizen tips help Gallatin Police catch three suspect who are accused of a "targeted" drive-by shooting at an apartment complex. 3 arrested after “targeted” shooting in Gallatin. Top Gun Night Run to benefit Captain Kuss memorial. Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the …. Newsmaker: National Night...
Law enforcement officers escort fallen sergeant’s daughter to school
Meredith Baker was just a year old when her father, Sergeant Daniel Baker, was killed in the line of duty in 2018.
Nashville stabbing suspect taken into custody
The man accused of stabbing three of his family members, two fatally, has been taken into custody outside a Best Western in Nashville. Family and friends remember man gunned down outside …. Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing …. Tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline …. Tennessee...
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Attempt to repeal antiquated laws in Clarksville
A Clarksville councilwoman came across several antiquated ordinances, some involving fortune tellers. She's working on trying to get some of the outdated ordinances repealed.
UPDATE: Alleged home intruder shot in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News is learning more information about a Logan County shooting. Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Logan County early Monday morning. On Monday around 9:35 a.m., authorities received a call about a home invasion on Deerlick Road. When officials arrived on scene...
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
