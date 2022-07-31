ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County beach reopens after testing shows drop in bacteria levels

 2 days ago
Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti voters approve TheRide’s transit millage

ANN ARBOR – Voters in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township approved the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority’s millage in Tuesday’s primary election. TheRide’s 2.38 mil property tax with the aim to improve and expand public transit service in the area passed with 61% of the vote. The new millage and services will not go into effect until 2024.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Man accused of recording people inside public bathrooms in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Pittsfield Township man faces six felony charges after being accused of secretly recording people inside public restrooms in Washtenaw County. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arraigned Friday, July 29, on two felony counts each of child sexually abusive activity, aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, court records show.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Solid line of storms, severe wind gusts, isolated tornado possible after Wednesday’s steambath

The weather set-up is classic for a late summer line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday. All of the boxes of basic items on a severe weather checklist are checked for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat and high humidity will create unstable air. Unstable air rises and produces billowing thunderstorms. The engine to a large line of thunderstorms is an upper-air disturbance and an abrupt wind shift at the surface. Both of those storm-making weather features will be present late Wednesday. Finally, the time of day matters for robust storms. The heat of late afternoon and evening are the right time for scattered thunderstorms to merge into a solid line of thunderstorms.
FLINT, MI

