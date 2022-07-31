Washtenaw County beach reopens after testing shows drop in bacteria levels

www.clickondetroit.com
Officials warn people not to swim, fish in Huron River due to cancer-causing chemical: What to know
WIXOM, Mich. – Officials are warning residents not to swim, fish or take water from certain areas of the Huron River after a dangerous chemical spill. Hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing. Contaminated water from the treatment facility was released into the...
State urges locals to avoid contact with Huron River due to contamination in 2 counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are urging residents to avoid contact with the Huron River in Oakland and Livingston Counties. According to a news release, hexavalent chromium has been released from a Wixom wastewater treatment plant that came from Tribar Manufacturing...
Morning 4: Officials warn people not to swim, fish in Huron River due to dangerous chemical leak
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan Primary Election 2022: Track election results here. Michigan held its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. You can track results from races in...
Man’s body pulled from water after empty boat, 2 dogs discovered on Macomb County lake
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man’s body was pulled from a Macomb County lake after a boater reported finding two dogs swimming in the water near an empty boat with music coming from it, officials said. Macomb County deputies said they received a call around 7:50 p.m. Aug....
bridgemi.com
Spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium from Wixom plant into Huron River
“Several thousand gallons” of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. The compound has been linked to cancer and other health problems. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice. For the second time in four years, a...
Mysterious animal sighting in Macomb County: Video of unidentified creature causes stir
A strange animal sighting over the weekend, in a video shared on social media, has sparked debate among residents of Northern Macomb County. What could it be?
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
The Oakland Press
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
fox2detroit.com
CDC moves Southeast Michigan counties back to high risk for COVID transmission
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet and, once again, the three most populated counties in the state are listed by the CDC as high risk of transmission. The Centers for Disease Control updating its map which identifies several counties in Southeast Michigan including Oakland, Wayne,...
Officials recover body of Harrison Twp. man who drowned in Lake St. Clair
A Harrison Township man is dead after authorities said he drowned in Lake St. Clair early Tuesday morning. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office told WWJ’s Jonathon Carlson that the man’s body was pulled from the water by the office’s dive team
Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti voters approve TheRide’s transit millage
ANN ARBOR – Voters in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township approved the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority’s millage in Tuesday’s primary election. TheRide’s 2.38 mil property tax with the aim to improve and expand public transit service in the area passed with 61% of the vote. The new millage and services will not go into effect until 2024.
Live election results for Aug. 2 primary in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County voters are deciding contested primaries in local elections and a significant tax proposal for public transit while also choosing from a slew of state House and Senate candidates during the election on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are key mayoral and City Council...
Saline’s well-known ice cream shop, Mickey’s Dairy Twist, has plans to return
SALINE, MI -- Some Saline residents thought Mickey’s Dairy Twist would never return to the community after closing its doors in June -- but Armando Pacheco DelaCruz decided to keep the local shop’s legacy alive. The ice cream shop plans to reopen in a new location under Pacheco...
Man accused of recording people inside public bathrooms in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Pittsfield Township man faces six felony charges after being accused of secretly recording people inside public restrooms in Washtenaw County. Kevin Thomas-Bradley Stange was arraigned Friday, July 29, on two felony counts each of child sexually abusive activity, aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, court records show.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
Solid line of storms, severe wind gusts, isolated tornado possible after Wednesday’s steambath
The weather set-up is classic for a late summer line of severe thunderstorms Wednesday. All of the boxes of basic items on a severe weather checklist are checked for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Heat and high humidity will create unstable air. Unstable air rises and produces billowing thunderstorms. The engine to a large line of thunderstorms is an upper-air disturbance and an abrupt wind shift at the surface. Both of those storm-making weather features will be present late Wednesday. Finally, the time of day matters for robust storms. The heat of late afternoon and evening are the right time for scattered thunderstorms to merge into a solid line of thunderstorms.
Ford House undergoes extensive renovations restoring historic pool
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – Starting in 2019, the restoration project at Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s house in Grosse Pointe Shores has finally wrapped up. The pool and lagoon were designed by Detroit architect Albert Kahn and have been fully restored to look like what it did 94 years ago.
fox2detroit.com
Contractor leaves expecting mom with home renovation disaster
The company was cited for ordinance violations in June. They were supposed to be in Dearborn Heights District Court to go before a judge. Wolchek was there, but Kevin Cupp never showed.
