ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin: Some senators not involved in bill talks because he ‘didn’t think it would come to fruition’

By Zach Schonfeld, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcEmW_0gzkeSSY00

( The Hill ) – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said the reason lawmakers such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) were not brought into negotiations on a climate, health care and taxes deal that he struck with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was that he feared it wouldn’t come to “fruition.”

The deal would require the support of all 50 Senate Democrats, placing Sinema, who was not involved in the behind-the-scenes negotiations, in close scrutiny until she announces a position.

“The reason people weren’t brought into this, I didn’t think it would come to fruition,” Manchin told CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Jake Tapper. “I didn’t want to disappoint people.”

The bill is a slimmed-down package from the roughly $3 trillion Build Back Better deal Democrats hoped to pass before Manchin announced he couldn’t support the bill late last year after months of wrangling over a potential deal.

Manchin and Schumer had been negotiating for months on a smaller package. Their talks collapsed on July 14, but the two Democrats surprised many in Washington when they announced a deal last week .

Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer deal: Dems shocked, GOP feels betrayed

The package would invest $369 billion in energy-focused climate programs over the next 10 years and $300 billion to reduce the deficit in addition to provisions to extend health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

When asked by Tapper if Sinema would support the bill, Manchin highlighted what he said were her contributions to the potential text.

He said Sinema was “very instrumental” in allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and the two moderate senators were in agreement to not raise taxes on Americans.

“She has so much in this piece of legislation,” Manchin said. “She’s formed quite a bit of it and worked on it very hard.”

Manchin added that he and Sinema “speak a lot” but declined to say the last time they met.

“Hopefully, she will be positive about it,” he said. “But she’ll make her decision. I respect that.”

Manchin said he hopes that the Senate will pass the bill this week before they leave for the upcoming August recess.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: From AOC to Joe Manchin, the Democratic divide is becoming more severe

Last year, after Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win Virginia’s governorship in a decade, Democratic Representative Abigail Spanberger — a moderate who represents the Richmond area — told The New York Times that Joe Biden had lost focus. “Nobody elected him to be FDR,” she said. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”But when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy quoted Spanberger’s line during his faux-filibuster stalling the vote on Build Back Better that month, democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contradicted her colleague by saying: “I did.”The two Congresswomen are now at odds again. Spanberger has been...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Manchin's inflation bill includes BBB's 'most economically damaging provision,' analysis shows

Democrats' inflation bill includes a provision from the Build Back Better Act (BBB) which a nonpartisan analysis deemed the "most economically damaging provision." The Inflation Reduction Act, introduced last week by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would introduce a 15% minimum tax on corporate book income, or the income that corporations list on public earnings reports. However, the same tax was included in BBB, President Biden's budget proposal that Manchin ultimately tanked over concerns the bill would dampen economic growth and worsen inflation.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the State Awarding Ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace on June 12 in Moscow. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is “lost in the fog of war.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Cnn#Union#Dems#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy