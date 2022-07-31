ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Wilton

By Jordan Michael
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbqyT_0gzkeJlF00

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Saratoga Springs man is in serious but stable condition after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle into a trailer on Friday night in Wilton, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The trailer that the man ran into was being towed by a 2014 Dodge Ram.

According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling south on Route 9 when he collided with the truck and trailer operated by a woman from Olmsteadville, who was traveling north. The motorcyclist’s left leg suffered serious injury and the woman driver was unharmed.

Sign up for WTEN newsletters!

“Sergeant Mahan had quick thinking, accessing and applying a life-saving tourniquet to the man’s leg while awaiting emergency responders,” said Sheriff Michael H. Zurlo. “We hope the motorcyclist has a speedy recovery.”

The man is in stable condition at Albany Medical Center, police said. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
WNYT

Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation

Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
PHILMONT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
COPAKE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saratoga Springs, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Accidents
Wilton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, NY
WNYT

Two people hurt in Warren County motorcycle crash

Two people were thrown off their motorcycle in Johnsburg on Sunday. Investigators say 71-year-old Mark Durea of Wells lost control while trying to turn from State Route 28 onto Friends Road around 11:30 a.m. Durea was airlifted to Albany Med with serious injuries. His spouse, 70-year-old Josephine Durea, was taken...
JOHNSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Office#Wten#Nexstar Media Inc
WRGB

Following crash, man accused of firing gun at oncoming vehicle

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Fort Edward man, accused of firing a weapon at an oncoming car after a crash. Back on July 30th, investigators say 43-year-old Shaun Newton was involved in a crash at around 8:07 PM in the area of Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
FORT EDWARD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Troy Record

Operation Hard Hat results released for Rensselaer County

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — On June 21, New York State Police issued 35 tickets in Rensselaer County during an “Operation Hard Hat” detail. Troopers monitored traffic on Interstate 90 in Rensselaer County while road crews made roadway repairs. During the detail, a trooper blends in with the workers and watches for risky and unsafe behavior.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash

State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
STONY CREEK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy