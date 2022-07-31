ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it

By Aaron Chatman
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville.

How does it work?

Zipper merges are used when a lane is closed ahead, typically due to road construction or maintenance work. Zipper merges are designed to keep traffic moving by allowing drivers to use both lanes until reaching the merge point.

According to INDOT, as drivers see “lane closed ahead” signs, they should stay in their current lane up to the merge point. Then drivers should take turns moving into the open lane. Officials say this practice is much safer than merging early, which can cause congestion and changes in speed.

Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again

“When a zipper merge is in place, be respectful of other drivers who wait to merge until just before the lane ends – they’re doing it right!” says INDOT officials.

Zipper Merge vs. Early Merge

INDOT says most drivers often merge at the first sight of a “lane closed ahead” sign, however many slow too quickly, which can lead to unexpected lane switches, serious crashes and road rage.

Zipper merges provide several benefits to the traveling public. Risks decrease when motorists use both lanes until reaching the defined merge area and then alternate or take turns moving to the open lane in a zipper-like fashion.

Benefits

  • Reduces speed differences between two lanes
  • Reduces queue length by up to 40%
  • Reduces congestion and keeps traffic moving smoothly
  • Creates a sense of fairness and equity that all lanes are moving at the same rate
  • Brings order to the merging process

When shouldn’t I use a Zipper Merge?

Not all work zones are good for a zipper merge. Road officials say signage will in place if a zipper merge is present. In situations where traffic is flowing at highway speeds with no or minimal back-ups, drivers should merge early to the open lane when it is safe to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5tqS_0gzkeDSt00
(Courtesy: INDOT)

WTVW

Storms create problems throughout Evansville community

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Storm damage rocked the tri-state area with Evansville being one of the hardest hit areas. Many people across Evansville are still without power with the Boeke Road corridor being one of the hardest hit areas and many were left without power. “We peaked last night...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Damage cleanup begins following severe storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and near-70 mile per hour winds pummeled the city of Evansville, leaving a path of damage Monday evening. “Two of the grandkids were in the backyard and the sirens went off,” recalls Evansville resident Laura Cranford. “About that time, it flashed across the TV that possibility of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wesselman Woods closed after hit from heavy storm damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night’s storms caused major damage on Evansville’s east side. Officials say both Wesselman Woods and Hartke Pool received part of that heavy storm damage. Due to that damage, officials with Wesselman Woods say they will be closed Tuesday as crews work to clean...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews to begin bridge work on New Hartford Road

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Work starts Tuesday on the bridge over Panther Creek on New Hartford Road in Daviess County. Lane restrictions will be in place on US 231 at New Hartford Road to replace the existing bridge deck. An adjacent bridge structure will also be addressed. Drivers should...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak causes evacuations in Newburgh neighborhood

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated. According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Crews called to fire at Evansville motel overnight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say no one was hurt when a fire broke out at Arrowhead Motel in Evansville early Wednesday morning. That happened around 1 on Old Business 41. Fire officials say the fire was contained to one room and everyone got out safely. We’re checking with the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Surprise inspection on Twin Bridges happens yet again

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone. Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. to receive $800K in emergency funds

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court will receive $800,000 in County Aid/Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for Riverside Road. According to a press release, the repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
